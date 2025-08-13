National civil rights leader says Trump administration has caused trauma for Latino families

The leader of the largest Latino civil rights group in the country has criticized a set of recent immigration raids in Kansas in which 12 people were detained.

Three of the people detained last month at Mexican restaurants in Kansas City, Kansas, and Lenexa have since been released. But UnidosUS president and CEO Janet Murguía, a native of Kansas City, Kansas, says the administration's actions have caused trauma and chaos for Latino families across the country.

“Stores have been boarded up, streets are deserted, and you're just not seeing the same level of social engagement or economic engagement.”

Murguía spoke to these concerns earlier this week during her speech at the 2025 UnidosUS Annual Conference, which was held in Kansas City this year.

