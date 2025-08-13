© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

National civil rights leader says Trump administration has caused trauma for Latino families

By Brian Ellison,
Zach WilsonCelisa Calacal
Published August 13, 2025 at 5:00 AM CDT
A woman sits inside a radio studio. She is gesturing with both hands and talking at a microphone.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
Unidos U.S. Chief Executive Officer Janet Murguia talks on KCUR's Up To Date on August 12, 2025.

UnidosUS CEO and Kansas City, Kansas, native Janet Murguía joins KCUR's Up To Date to discuss a turbulent moment in history for Latino families across the country.

The leader of the largest Latino civil rights group in the country has criticized a set of recent immigration raids in Kansas in which 12 people were detained.

Three of the people detained last month at Mexican restaurants in Kansas City, Kansas, and Lenexa have since been released. But UnidosUS president and CEO Janet Murguía, a native of Kansas City, Kansas, says the administration's actions have caused trauma and chaos for Latino families across the country.

“Stores have been boarded up, streets are deserted, and you're just not seeing the same level of social engagement or economic engagement.”

Murguía spoke to these concerns earlier this week during her speech at the 2025 UnidosUS Annual Conference, which was held in Kansas City this year.

  •  Janet Murguía, president and CEO of UnidosUS
Up To Date PodcastLatinosDonald TrumpImmigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)
