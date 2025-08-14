© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Former DNC Vice Chair David Hogg says Democrats need younger candidates in Missouri and Kansas

By Brian Ellison,
Zach Perez
Published August 14, 2025 at 4:00 PM CDT
David Hogg (center) speaks at a March For Our Lives rally in 2022.
Former Democratic National Committee Vice Chair David Hogg is visiting Kansas City to speak at an American Public Square event. He spoke with KCUR’s Up To Date about the issues he sees in the modern Democratic party — and why he believes younger leadership and a focus on grassroots organizing can help the party in future elections.

Earlier this year, David Hogg, then-Democratic National Committee vice chair and founder of March For Our Lives, made national headlines by promising to spend $20 million to support young primary challengers to what he called “ineffective” house Democrats.

“Experience matters if you're actually going to push to get things done and shake up the system,” Hogg told KCUR’s Up To Date. “But increasingly, what you find is, as people come into power, as they become more entrenched and part of that system, they don't want to.”

Hogg admits that the move probably made him quite a few enemies within his own party, with many believing it led to the end of his DNC tenure.

Now Hogg is focused fully on his role as a figurehead for the PAC he co-founded, Leader We Deserve. The organization attempting to carry out his promise of finding and supporting younger Democratic candidates.

Hogg said he sees opportunities for such candidates to succeed across the country, in traditionally red states like Kansas and Missouri. He argued that the grassroots organizing and engagement of candidates like New York mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani.

“We need to shift our focus to who's actually listening and doing the work on the ground,” said Hogg. “What is going on in Kansas or what is going on in Missouri is different from what is going on in New York City. But what I'm saying is that there is value in authentically listening and a candidate truly committing to their values.”

  • David Hogg, co-founder of Leaders We Deserve, founder of March For Our Lives

Event: Cocktails & Politics with David Hogg, Friday, Aug. 15 at 5:30 p.m, Medallion Theatre at Park 39, 300 E. 39th Street, Kansas City, MO 64111

DemocratsElectionsKansas City Kansas (KCK)Kansas City Missouri (KCMO)politicpolitical action committee
Brian Ellison
As a host and contributor at KCUR, I seek to create a more informed citizenry and richer community. I want to enlighten and inspire our audience by delivering the information they need with accuracy and urgency, clarifying what’s complicated and teasing out the complexities of what seems simple. I work to craft conversations that reveal realities in our midst and model civil discourse in a divided world. Follow me on Twitter @ptsbrian or email me at brian@kcur.org.
See stories by Brian Ellison
Zach Perez
News is only useful when it addresses your questions and concerns. As KCUR's audience engagement strategist, I speak directly with diverse communities in our region to help our newsroom understand what matters to them. I ensure your interests and lives are properly represented by our coverage.

What should KCUR be talking about? Who should we be talking to? Let me know. You can email me at zjperez@kcur.org.
See stories by Zach Perez
