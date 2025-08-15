© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

Can the Kansas City Royals still make the playoffs? Their season has been 'very unpredictable'

By Brian Ellison,
Zach Wilson
Published August 15, 2025 at 4:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. (7) celebrates going into the dugout after scoring on a single by Adam Frazier during the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Wednesday, Aug. 13, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo.
Charlie Riedel
/
AP
Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. (7) celebrates going into the dugout after scoring on a single by Adam Frazier during the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Wednesday, Aug. 13, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo.

The Kansas City Royals have spent much of the year hovering just below the .500 mark. With only seven weeks left in the season, do they have a chance of sneaking into the playoffs?

It has been an occasionally frustrating season for the Kansas City Royals, as the team has not firmly established itself as a serious threat to make the playoffs. But it isn't totally out of the question.

Joel Goldberg, who reports for the team during its television broadcasts, told KCUR's Up To Date that the Royals are going to need to go on an extended winning streak if they want to get into the playoff picture.

"Boy, it's up, it's down, it's up, it's down, it's one step forward, it's one step back, it's two steps forward. It's two steps back," Goldberg said about the Royals' season.

"This team's been very unpredictable and very inconsistent, and every moment you think they don't have it, they surprise you, and every moment you think they're on a roll, they go backwards."

Tags
Up To Date PodcastRoyalsMLBbaseballsports
Stay Connected
Brian Ellison
As a host and contributor at KCUR, I seek to create a more informed citizenry and richer community. I want to enlighten and inspire our audience by delivering the information they need with accuracy and urgency, clarifying what’s complicated and teasing out the complexities of what seems simple. I work to craft conversations that reveal realities in our midst and model civil discourse in a divided world. Follow me on Twitter @ptsbrian or email me at brian@kcur.org.
See stories by Brian Ellison
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s senior producer, I want to pique the curiosity of Kansas Citians and help them understand the world around them. Each day, I construct conversations with our city’s most innovative visionaries and creatives, while striving to hold elected officials accountable and amplifying the voices of everyday Kansas Citians. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
See stories by Zach Wilson
Defunded, but not defeated.
Congress just eliminated federal funding for KCUR, but public radio is for the people.

Your support has always made KCUR's work possible — from reporting that keeps officials accountable, to storytelling to connects our community. Help ensure the future of local journalism.
Protect KCUR