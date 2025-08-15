Can the Kansas City Royals still make the playoffs? Their season has been 'very unpredictable'
The Kansas City Royals have spent much of the year hovering just below the .500 mark. With only seven weeks left in the season, do they have a chance of sneaking into the playoffs?
It has been an occasionally frustrating season for the Kansas City Royals, as the team has not firmly established itself as a serious threat to make the playoffs. But it isn't totally out of the question.
Joel Goldberg, who reports for the team during its television broadcasts, told KCUR's Up To Date that the Royals are going to need to go on an extended winning streak if they want to get into the playoff picture.
"Boy, it's up, it's down, it's up, it's down, it's one step forward, it's one step back, it's two steps forward. It's two steps back," Goldberg said about the Royals' season.
"This team's been very unpredictable and very inconsistent, and every moment you think they don't have it, they surprise you, and every moment you think they're on a roll, they go backwards."
- Joel Goldberg, Royals television reporter