Can the Kansas City Royals still make the playoffs? Their season has been 'very unpredictable'

It has been an occasionally frustrating season for the Kansas City Royals, as the team has not firmly established itself as a serious threat to make the playoffs. But it isn't totally out of the question.

Joel Goldberg, who reports for the team during its television broadcasts, told KCUR's Up To Date that the Royals are going to need to go on an extended winning streak if they want to get into the playoff picture.

"Boy, it's up, it's down, it's up, it's down, it's one step forward, it's one step back, it's two steps forward. It's two steps back," Goldberg said about the Royals' season.

"This team's been very unpredictable and very inconsistent, and every moment you think they don't have it, they surprise you, and every moment you think they're on a roll, they go backwards."

