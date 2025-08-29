© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Kansas City Irish Fest is ‘famous’ back in Ireland, ambassador says

By Steve Kraske,
Zach Wilson
Published August 29, 2025 at 2:20 PM CDT
A woman wearing a bright green dress sits inside a radio studio gesturing with both hands and talks at a microphone.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
The Irish Ambassador to the United States Geraldine Byrne Nason during her visit to KCUR's Up To Date on Aug. 29, 2025.

Families from around Kansas City will descend upon Crown Center for three days of food, music and culture at the Irish Fest this weekend. Among the attendees will be Ireland’s ambassador to the United States, who says the festival's "reputation goes before you."

Geraldine Byrne Nason, Ireland’s ambassador to the United States, is in town for the 2025 Kansas City Irish Fest, which takes place this weekend at Crown Center.

She told KCUR’s Up To Date that she couldn’t wait to experience the festival, which she said has quite the reputation.

“The Kansas City Irish Fest is famous, not just here in the United States, but back in Ireland. Your reputation goes before you,” Byrne Nason said.

She said it is a privilege to see so much of Irish culture expressed here in the United States, and that it demonstrates the nature of the relationship between the two countries.

“We started to come to this country over 200 years ago, and Irish people were all in from the beginning. They left the island not by choice, but came here and helped to build this great country,” she said.

“But the link back to Ireland was always through storytelling, through writing, through music, through dance, and they passed that on generationally. So, the strength of the 31 million Irish Americans today, which is political and economic, is underpinned by that cultural link. I admire it every single day, not because it's caught in a legacy, historical way, but because it's grown here.”

Kansas City Irish Fest, 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 29-31 at Crown Center Square, 2425 Grand Boulevard, Kansas City, Missouri 64108. Tickets available here.

Up To Date PodcastIrishKansas City Missouri (KCMO)Arts & Culture
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s senior producer, I want to pique the curiosity of Kansas Citians and help them understand the world around them. Each day, I construct conversations with our city’s most innovative visionaries and creatives, while striving to hold elected officials accountable and amplifying the voices of everyday Kansas Citians. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
See stories by Zach Wilson
