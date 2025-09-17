© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Kansas filmmaker Kevin Willmott says Robert Redford’s Sundance Film Festival launched his career

By Steve Kraske,
Halle Jackson
Published September 17, 2025 at 4:00 PM CDT
A man wearing a blue windbreaker talks at a microphone and gestures with both hands while talking in a radio studio.
Kevin Wilmott talks on KCUR's Up To Date on May 31, 2023 about the film “No Place Like Home: The Struggle Against Hate in Kansas.”

Kevin Willmott is best known for his Oscar-winning movie “BlacKkKlansman.” But his breakout film “CSA: Confederate States of America” premiered at the Sundance Film Festival nearly two decades ago — and marked a turning point in his career. Willmott credits festival founder Robert Redford, who died this week, with helping thousands of filmmakers like him.

Lawrence, Kansas-based filmmaker Kevin Willmott says that the 2004 Sundance Film Festival changed the trajectory of his career.

The festival debuted Willmott’s film “CSA: The Confederate States of America” that year. “It was quite an experience,” Willmott recalled.

The film is a mockumentary that tells an alternate history of the United States – one where the South won the Civil War.

The film was controversial. “This is before everybody acknowledged that this, the Confederate flag, was not a good thing,” Willmott said.

But because it premiered at Sundance, interest in Willmott’s work spiked. A few days later, he sold the film.

The Sundance Film Festival has long been known as an incubator for filmmakers’ careers. It was founded by Robert Redford, who starred in “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid” and “All the President’s Men.” Redford died Tuesday at the age of 89.

Redford’s commitment to the independent film scene, which included the film festival and the Sundance Institute, is considered by many to be his greatest contribution.

“I think he understood that to do what he wanted to do, he had to have some distance from the machine,” Willmott said of Redford. “And that distance from the machine in creating something like Sundance allowed not just him, but then thousands of others to define their voice.”

  • Kevin Willmott, filmmaker
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Halle Jackson
In an era defined by the unprecedented, one thing remains certain: Kansas Citians’ passion for their hometown. As an Up To Date producer, I construct daily conversations to keep our city connected. My work analyzes big challenges and celebrates achievements to help you see your town in a new way. Email me at hallejackson@kcur.org.
See stories by Halle Jackson
