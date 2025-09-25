© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Mexican Consulate of Kansas City tries to keep people informed amid deportation threats

By Steve Kraske,
Gabriella Lacey
Published September 25, 2025 at 4:00 AM CDT
A woman sits inside a radio talking. She is gesturing with both hands and talking at a microphone.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
Mexican Consul in Kansas City Soileh Padilla Mayer discusses the concern of people of Mexican descent and Latinos in the current political environment.

National Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated from September 15 to October 15. Consul Soileh Padilla Mayer, who leads the Mexican Consulate in Kansas City, is spending this month making sure that Latino residents are being treated fairly around the metro, especially as the Trump administration ramps up deportation efforts.

In Kansas City, Hispanic and Latino communities are an essential part of the fabric of our metro. About 12% of residents identify as Hispanic or Latino in Kansas City, Missouri, while in Kansas City, Kansas, that number is closer to 35%.

Soileh Padilla Mayer is the Consul of Mexico in Kansas City, and leads the city’s branch of the Mexican Consulate. She serves to represent Mexico’s government, assisting in protecting Mexican and Mexican American citizens, and promotes relations between the country and the U.S.

That means she’s not only a diplomat, but also someone who connects people to the services they need.

Padilla Mayer says the consulate works to make sure people have legal representation, aren’t being mistreated in detainment and are aware of resources available to them. She says that is needed now more than ever.

“Because, for example, this population is not (always) from Mexican origin, so they might be Latinos, they might be brothers and sisters from Latin America,” she told KCUR’s Up To Date. “But if the consulate cannot go continuously, consistently to these detention centers, then they are, you know, subjects of mistreatment.”

