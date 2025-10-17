© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Kansas Citians with ties to Gaza and Israel feel 'relieved' but skeptical about ceasefire

By Steve Kraske,
Zach Wilson
Published October 17, 2025 at 4:06 PM CDT
Palestinians watch members of the Hamas militant group searching for bodies of the hostages in an area in Hamad City, Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, Friday, Oct. 17, 2025.
Abdel Kareem Hana
/
AP
Palestinians watch members of the Hamas militant group searching for bodies of the hostages in an area in Hamad City, Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, Friday, Oct. 17, 2025.

It has been over a week since Israel and Hamas came to a ceasefire agreement. How are leaders in the Jewish and Palestinian communities here in Kansas City reacting to this moment?

Israel and Hamas reached a ceasefire agreement earlier this month, potentially paving the way for an end to the yearslong hostilities and a path toward peace.

Dr. Majda Hamarshi, a Kansas City area critical care doctor, is also the chairman of the board of directors for the Palestinian American Medical Association. He says that the Palestinian community in the region is thrilled about the news.

"This is definitely a relief for (the people of Gaza). I'm relieved because they're relieved. I'm happy because they're happy. The whole world is happy about this ceasefire and that whatever you call what's going on in Gaza has stopped," said Hamarshi.

But Hamarshi said he cannot hide his skepticism that the ceasefire will continue to hold, given that they haven't held in the past.

"I hope President Trump holds all parties accountable for the agreement. And I tell you, the U.S. has a major role in enforcing the ceasefire," Hamarshi said. "If we wanted to keep it (earlier) this year, we would have kept it. I hope we're going to keep it this time."

Neta Meltzer, the executive director of the Jewish Community Relations Bureau based in Kansas City, was born in Israel and was in touch with family members as hostages were being returned.

"I've been sharing with folks the way I really feel about this, and I'm not the first person who said this, but the way I truly feel is that Oct. 13, 2025 was Oct. 8, 2023," Meltzer told KCUR. "We've been stuck on Oct. 7 for two plus years, just unable to move, unable to really breathe, and there's an Israeli journalist who described it. He said, 'All of Israel exhaled,' and that's really how it has felt, is that there's a piece of this where there's been some closure."

Meltzer also pointed out that many of the remains of hostages who are no longer living have not yet been returned to Israel. She also has concerns that the agreement could fall apart, but she still has hope.

"These are two peoples that have been through unimaginable, unspeakable pain in the last two years. And (these are) two peoples who, just like every other people in the world deserve human dignity, self-determination, deserve security, deserve to live their lives in peace," Meltzer said. "If we can get to a place where both of those communities are working toward that together, there's no telling what we can do. So I have to be hopeful about that."

