© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click here to find weather-related closings and delays around the Kansas City region.
Up To Date

Young adults say they’re lonely, but also more connected than ever. How is that possible?

By Steve Kraske,
Halle Jackson
Published December 1, 2025 at 4:00 PM CST
Ways To Subscribe
DeLaSalle High School says its cell phone ban helped reclaim learning time, but it might heed student advocacy to relax the policy.
Photo illustration by Vaughn Wheat
/
The Beacon
DeLaSalle High School says its cell phone ban helped reclaim learning time, but it might heed student advocacy to relax the policy.

Many young adults experience social connection and disconnection simultaneously, according to new research led by University of Kansas professor Jeffrey Hall. He says higher instability in young adulthood is causing the ambivalence.

Young adults in America are lonely. In 2023, young adults (defined by some studies as ages 18-24) were twice as likely to report feelings of loneliness compared to people 65 and older, U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy noted in his advisory about the “Epidemic of Loneliness and Isolation.”

But despite these high levels of disconnection, many young adults also report having fulfilling friendships.

It’s not that young adults aren’t as lonely as previously thought. It’s that they feel both connected and disconnected at the same time, according to new research led by University of Kansas professor of communication studies Jeffrey Hall.

Hall says the trend is driven by increased instability in young adulthood in recent years. The average age of first marriage is higher than ever, and more young people are pursuing career changes or more education.

“There's a sense that people need to spend longer and longer periods of time getting the stability that allows them to have the things that make them feel grounded and clear about their sense of connection in the world,” Hall said.

  • Jeffrey Hall, professor of communication studies at the University of Kansas
Tags
Up To Date PodcastUniversity of Kansasresearchsocialsocial mediaKansasHealthyouth
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Halle Jackson
In an era defined by the unprecedented, one thing remains certain: Kansas Citians’ passion for their hometown. As an Up To Date producer, I construct daily conversations to keep our city connected. My work analyzes big challenges and celebrates achievements to help you see your town in a new way. Email me at hallejackson@kcur.org.
See stories by Halle Jackson
Defunded, but not defeated.
Congress just eliminated federal funding for KCUR, but public radio is for the people.

Your support has always made KCUR's work possible — from reporting that keeps officials accountable, to storytelling to connects our community. Help ensure the future of local journalism.
Protect KCUR