Young adults say they’re lonely, but also more connected than ever. How is that possible?

Young adults in America are lonely. In 2023, young adults (defined by some studies as ages 18-24) were twice as likely to report feelings of loneliness compared to people 65 and older, U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy noted in his advisory about the “Epidemic of Loneliness and Isolation.”

But despite these high levels of disconnection, many young adults also report having fulfilling friendships.

It’s not that young adults aren’t as lonely as previously thought. It’s that they feel both connected and disconnected at the same time, according to new research led by University of Kansas professor of communication studies Jeffrey Hall.

Hall says the trend is driven by increased instability in young adulthood in recent years. The average age of first marriage is higher than ever, and more young people are pursuing career changes or more education.

“There's a sense that people need to spend longer and longer periods of time getting the stability that allows them to have the things that make them feel grounded and clear about their sense of connection in the world,” Hall said.