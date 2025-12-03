© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click here to find weather-related closings and delays around the Kansas City region.
Up To Date

Former New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu on bipartisanship and Trump administration policies

By Steve Kraske,
Zach Wilson
Published December 3, 2025 at 3:48 PM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Republican Chris Sununu served for eight years as the governor of New Hampshire.
Chris Sununu
Republican Chris Sununu served for eight years as the governor of New Hampshire.

Republican former New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu will be in Kansas City next Monday for an American Public Square event. He joined Up To Date ahead of his visit to discuss his time in office, working across the aisle and the first year of the second Trump administration.

Chris Sununu, the Republican from New Hampshire who served four two-year terms as the state's governor, is coming to Kansas City on Monday for an American Public Square event.

Democrats have tended to win New Hampshire's presidential votes while Republicans have, in recent years, controlled the state legislature and governorship. This dynamic often means that lawmakers strive to appeal to both parties.

"When (people from New Hampshire) go vote, we jump all over the ticket — people, even though they're Republicans, they may vote for a Democrat here or there or vice versa," Sununu said.

He said about 40% of New Hampshire's electorate hasn't declared a party.

"They can jump around all over the place, and they do," he said. "They come out in high numbers, they vote independently and candidate quality matters."

During his time in office, Sununu worked with Democrats to address issues including mental health and the opioid crisis. He also believes in limiting campaign finance spending — an issue that 72 percent of Americans agree on.

"Campaign finance reform is massively needed, right? Because you have, for example, the upcoming Senate race in little old New Hampshire, 1.4 million people, will be well north of a $150 million race. That's an insane amount of money to swing the last five to 10% of voters," Sununu told KCUR. "I'm a huge believer that the more the more money that it takes to run these races, the more disconnected the candidates tend to get, especially the incumbents tend to get, from their own districts."

Evening at the Square, 5:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 8 at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, 4525 Oak Street, Kansas City, Missouri 64111. Tickets are still available.

Tags
Up To Date PodcastpoliticsGovernmentAmerican Public Square
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s senior producer, I want to pique the curiosity of Kansas Citians and help them understand the world around them. Each day, I construct conversations with our city’s most innovative visionaries and creatives, while striving to hold elected officials accountable and amplifying the voices of everyday Kansas Citians. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
See stories by Zach Wilson
Defunded, but not defeated.
Congress just eliminated federal funding for KCUR, but public radio is for the people.

Your support has always made KCUR's work possible — from reporting that keeps officials accountable, to storytelling to connects our community. Help ensure the future of local journalism.
Protect KCUR