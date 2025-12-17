Overland Park residents worry about Royals considering their city for new ballpark

While the Kansas City Royals mull over where they want to construct a brand new baseball stadium, many residents in Overland Park have been vocal about their opposition to the team moving the Johnson County suburb.

The Royals are considering the Aspiria campus at 119th and Nall as a possible location for a major league ballpark.

πa Cruver of Overland Park told KCUR's Up To Date that she believes putting the stadium in the middle of a suburb doesn't make any sense, especially when the area already suffers from traffic and congestion on its roads.

"We don't have room for expansion. All the roads are already butted up against neighborhoods, against businesses," Cruver said. "So, it's not like you can expand the roads to accommodate the additional influx of traffic."

Sara Floodberg, another Overland Park resident, mentioned traffic concerns as well.

"I already can't get out of my my neighborhood. I live over there by 124th and Nall, so I'm pretty close, and I already feel like I need a stoplight just to get out," Floodberg said. "When my husband pulls out of the driveway and turns left, I'm just like, 'Oh, now we're gonna be sitting there for another five minutes just trying to get out.'"

T-Mobile, a major local employer located on the Aspiria campus, has already said it is considering relocating from its headquarters if the Royals decide to move there.

Leawood City Council also released a letter Monday night opposing the move to Aspiria, noting noise, lighting, public safety and other issues. The letter also criticized the "lack of transparency" by the state of Kansas.

The Jewish Community Centers Association also urged the Royals to look elsewhere, saying that the stadium would be "devastating" to the Jewish Community Center in Overland Park.

Beyond just T-Mobile, Floodberg worries that the stadium will have an overall negative impact on businesses and the local economy.

"A stadium brings temporary, seasonal jobs. It does not bring those everyday, year-round jobs that people are expecting," she said. "I'm having a hard time understanding how this is such a great opportunity."

Both Cruver and Floodberg also expressed concerns about safety, as they believe that the Royals moving to Overland Park would result in not just traffic congestion, but an influx of drunk driving in the area after games.

