How did Branson, Missouri, become America's capital for conservative entertainment?

Branson, Missouri, can often be described in extremes. For decades, the Ozark tourist town has built a nationally recognized entertainment industry centered on variety shows, live music and family-friendly attractions — grounded in the values of faith, family and the American flag.

Washington University in St. Louis professor and author Joanna D. Das joined KCUR's Up To Date to discuss her new book, "Faith, Family and Flag: Branson Entertainment and the Idea of America," which examines how Branson’s stages reflect broader American culture wars.

Das traces Branson’s rise as one of the country’s most prolific live-performance destinations, at times boasting more theater seats and shows than Broadway, while examining how its offerings reflects deeper political and cultural tensions.

Das says Branson’s appeal has long resonated with conservative audiences seeking a family-friendly alternative to places like Las Vegas. But she notes that the town’s politics are not always explicit onstage.

“Sometimes making something seem ordinary has its own political power.” Das said.

As Branson continues to evolve, rising prices and increasingly visible political symbolism around town are reshaping how visitors experience a place once defined by affordability and family-friendly wholesomeness.