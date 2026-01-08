© 2026 Kansas City Public Radio
How did Branson, Missouri, become America's capital for conservative entertainment?

By Steve Kraske,
Halle JacksonGabriella Lacey
Published January 8, 2026 at 4:00 AM CST
Greetings from Branson mural in Historic Downtown Branson, located on the corner of Main Street and Sycamore on the Cadwell's Flea Market wall facing the Hilton Convention Center hotel.
Explore Branson
A mural in downtown Branson, located on the corner of Main Street and Sycamore.

A new book explores the cultural impact of Branson, Missouri, a tourist town that inspires devotion and disdain in equal measure. Long known for wholesome, family-friendly entertainment, the Midwestern destination has become a stage that showcases today’s cultural and political divides.

Branson, Missouri, can often be described in extremes. For decades, the Ozark tourist town has built a nationally recognized entertainment industry centered on variety shows, live music and family-friendly attractions — grounded in the values of faith, family and the American flag.

Washington University in St. Louis professor and author Joanna D. Das joined KCUR's Up To Date to discuss her new book, "Faith, Family and Flag: Branson Entertainment and the Idea of America," which examines how Branson’s stages reflect broader American culture wars.

Das traces Branson’s rise as one of the country’s most prolific live-performance destinations, at times boasting more theater seats and shows than Broadway, while examining how its offerings reflects deeper political and cultural tensions.

Das says Branson’s appeal has long resonated with conservative audiences seeking a family-friendly alternative to places like Las Vegas. But she notes that the town’s politics are not always explicit onstage.

“Sometimes making something seem ordinary has its own political power.” Das said.

As Branson continues to evolve, rising prices and increasingly visible political symbolism around town are reshaping how visitors experience a place once defined by affordability and family-friendly wholesomeness.

  • Joanna Dee Das, professor at Washington University in St. Louis, author of "Faith, Family and Flag: Branson Entertainment and the Idea of America"
Up To Date Talk ShowBransonBooksRace and CultureOzark
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Halle Jackson
In an era defined by the unprecedented, one thing remains certain: Kansas Citians’ passion for their hometown. As an Up To Date producer, I construct daily conversations to keep our city connected. My work analyzes big challenges and celebrates achievements to help you see your town in a new way. Email me at hallejackson@kcur.org.
See stories by Halle Jackson
Gabriella Lacey
Gabriella "Gabby" Lacey is a freelance producer for Up to Date and Sportsbeat KC, she was a previous KCUR Studios Intern in summer of 2023.
See stories by Gabriella Lacey
