KC Soundcheck: Joyce DiDonato

Opera superstar and Prairie Village native Joyce DiDonato is returning to Kansas City for a one-night performance at the Folly Theater.

The singer’s latest album, “ Emily – No Prisoner Be ,” which is based on the work of poet Emily Dickinson, is a collaboration with the Grammy-winning string trio Time For Three and Pulitzer-prize winning composer Kevin Puts .

DiDonato describes Dickinson’s poetry as modern and unafraid of questioning.

“What I love about her poetry is she doesn't shy away from the difficult things, but somehow her openness makes you feel less alone,” DiDonato said.

DiDonota said she has many influential people from Kansas City who have shaped her as a person and performer.

“And it's really lovely to come home . . . and to say I am a product of this wonderful place. And now I'm bringing to you my latest invention, my latest creative endeavor, and to share it and celebrate it with my hometown,” DiDonato said.

“ Emily – No Prisoner Be ” 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 14 at the Folly Theater, 300 W 12th St., Kansas City, Missouri 64105.