Up To Date

KC Soundcheck: Joyce DiDonato

By Steve Kraske,
Elizabeth Ruiz
Published February 7, 2026 at 4:00 AM CST
Two men in suit's stand posed for photo alongside a woman in a black and purple dress. A third man in a suit sits on a stool to the right of the woman.
Shervin Lainez
Opera singer Joyce DiDonato and string trio Time For Three bring to life the work of Emily Dickinson in the new album "Emily — No Prisoner Be."

Grammy award-winning opera singer Joyce DiDonato brings her latest album tour home to Kansas City. “Emily – No Prisoner Be,” explores the work of one of America’s greatest poets, Emily Dickinson.

KC Soundcheck is KCUR's spotlight for Kansas City musicians on the rise, as heard on Up To Date. Who should we interview next? Send us a text at 816-601-4777.

Opera superstar and Prairie Village native Joyce DiDonato is returning to Kansas City for a one-night performance at the Folly Theater.

The singer’s latest album, “Emily – No Prisoner Be,” which is based on the work of poet Emily Dickinson, is a collaboration with the Grammy-winning string trio Time For Three and Pulitzer-prize winning composer Kevin Puts.

DiDonato describes Dickinson’s poetry as modern and unafraid of questioning.

“What I love about her poetry is she doesn't shy away from the difficult things, but somehow her openness makes you feel less alone,” DiDonato said.

DiDonota said she has many influential people from Kansas City who have shaped her as a person and performer.

“And it's really lovely to come home . . . and to say I am a product of this wonderful place. And now I'm bringing to you my latest invention, my latest creative endeavor, and to share it and celebrate it with my hometown,” DiDonato said.

Emily – No Prisoner Be” 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 14 at the Folly Theater, 300 W 12th St., Kansas City, Missouri 64105.

Up To Date PodcastMusicoperaKansas CityPrairie VillageKC Soundcheck
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
Elizabeth Ruiz
When you listen to Up To Date, I want you to understand decisions being made in the city, feel inspired by community members, and empathize with people who've had different experiences. As an Up To Date producer, I connect you to the news through conversations with community members and elected officials. Contact me at elizabeth@kcur.org or on Twitter at @er_bentley_ruiz.
