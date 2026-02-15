© 2026 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

How much should Kansas City’s live musicians get paid? The city wants to set a fair rate

By Steve Kraske,
Halle Jackson
Published February 15, 2026 at 4:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
From 1987-2006 Dan White captured black and white photos of jazz musicians in Kansas City. In a new addition to the series, White captured color photos current artists, including Dieu-Aime Nsikoh at The Blue Room.
©Dan White
Kansas City wants to establish fair rates for city supported music gigs. In this photo, Dan White captures Dieu-Aime Nsikoh performing at The Blue Room.

A group of Kansas City musicians has been tasked to review a city-wide music strategy and draft recommendations for how to implement it. One of the goals is to enhance Kansas City’s music economy — and that includes possibly standardizing much musicians get paid for live performances.

How much is fair to pay live musicians in Kansas City?

The going rate varies significantly – it’s based on who you are, where you’re playing and who you’re playing with. Kansas City is the country’s only UNESCO-recognized “City of Music,” but local musicians say it needs to do more to support them and the arts economy.

Pay has become a major topic of discussion. And now, a task force of musicians is working to review and create recommendations to Kansas City about how to implement a citywide music strategy adopted by City Council last year.

One of the task force’s goals is to identify how to pay musicians who perform at city-owned facilities or at events that use public money.

Eddie Moore, a jazz pianist in Kansas City and lecturer at the University of Kansas who teaches about the business of music, says the answers aren’t so clear-cut.

“This isn't as democratic of a process as I think we're trying to make it,” Moore said. “Every artist shouldn’t get paid the same thing. Every brand isn't equal.”

Eclipse Trio performs for travelers as they walk through the terminal with their luggage.
Up To Date
Kansas City is the country's only UNESCO-recognized music city. Is it doing enough for musicians?
Steve Kraske, Halle Jackson

Moore says a solution could be establishing all city-supported gigs as union-scale work. That would obligate them to pay the rates negotiated by the Kansas City Federation of Musicians.

Shaun Crowley, founder of Manor Records, a nonprofit record label in Kansas City, says creating a city registry of venues also be a way to establish a baseline pay for musicians.

“Creating a minimum for venues that do sign up to be on this registry, minimum pay per hour per musician, at least we have a bottom line,” Crowley said. “Therefore we're at least getting paid, no matter what, we're never getting zero. And I think that's a good place to start.”

  • Eddie Moore, Kansas City musician and lecturer on the business of music at the University of Kansas
  • Shaun Crowley, founder, Manor Records
Tags
Up To Date PodcastMusiclive musicLocal musicKansas CityKansas City Council
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Halle Jackson
In an era defined by the unprecedented, one thing remains certain: Kansas Citians’ passion for their hometown. As an Up To Date producer, I construct daily conversations to keep our city connected. My work analyzes big challenges and celebrates achievements to help you see your town in a new way. Email me at hallejackson@kcur.org.
See stories by Halle Jackson
Defunded, but not defeated.
Congress just eliminated federal funding for KCUR, but public radio is for the people.

Your support has always made KCUR's work possible — from reporting that keeps officials accountable, to storytelling to connects our community. Help ensure the future of local journalism.
Protect KCUR