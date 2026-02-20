Kansas City, Kansas, police corruption detailed in new book by Pulitzer Prize-winner
'Injustice Town' tells the story of Lamonte McIntyre, who was wrongly convicted of a double homicide in 1994. McIntyre was exonerated in 2017.
Lamonte McIntyre spent 23 years in prison for a crime he didn’t commit.
McIntyre was arrested and incarcerated in 1994 for a double homicide in Kansas City, Kansas. He hadn’t done it, and maintained his innocence. But a jury unanimously found he did. McIntyre’s exoneration in 2017 sparked investigations into the whole criminal justice system in Kansas City, Kansas.
Now, a new book by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Rick Tulsky tells the story of McIntyre and police corruption in the city. The book depicts how a case like McIntyre’s happened, and offers solutions to avoid wrongful convictions in the future.
Accountability is key, according to Tulsky, and Wyandotte County’s Conviction Integrity Unit is a promising first step.
“We need those kinds of safeguards and accountability, and we also need a culture that cares about honesty and integrity,” Tulsky said.
Tulsky will speak at Unity Temple on the Plaza on Wednesday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.
- Rick Tulsky, author and Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist