Kansas City, Kansas, police corruption detailed in new book by Pulitzer Prize-winner

Lamonte McIntyre spent 23 years in prison for a crime he didn’t commit.

McIntyre was arrested and incarcerated in 1994 for a double homicide in Kansas City, Kansas. He hadn’t done it, and maintained his innocence . But a jury unanimously found he did. McIntyre’s exoneration in 2017 sparked investigations into the whole criminal justice system in Kansas City, Kansas .

Now, a new book by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Rick Tulsky tells the story of McIntyre and police corruption in the city. The book depicts how a case like McIntyre’s happened, and offers solutions to avoid wrongful convictions in the future.

Accountability is key, according to Tulsky, and Wyandotte County’s Conviction Integrity Unit is a promising first step.

“We need those kinds of safeguards and accountability, and we also need a culture that cares about honesty and integrity,” Tulsky said.

Tulsky will speak at Unity Temple on the Plaza on Wednesday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.