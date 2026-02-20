© 2026 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

Kansas City, Kansas, police corruption detailed in new book by Pulitzer Prize-winner

By Steve Kraske,
Halle Jackson
Published February 20, 2026 at 4:00 PM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Lamonte McIntyre, right, hugs Wyandotte County District Attorney Mark Dupree prior to the start of the Miracle of Innocence gala inside the Church of the Resurrection in Leawood, Kansas, in September 2022.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
Lamonte McIntyre, in black, hugs Wyandotte County District Attorney Mark Dupree prior to the start of the Miracle of Innocence gala at the Church of the Resurrection in Leawood, Kansas, in September 2022.

'Injustice Town' tells the story of Lamonte McIntyre, who was wrongly convicted of a double homicide in 1994. McIntyre was exonerated in 2017.

Lamonte McIntyre spent 23 years in prison for a crime he didn’t commit.

McIntyre was arrested and incarcerated in 1994 for a double homicide in Kansas City, Kansas. He hadn’t done it, and maintained his innocence. But a jury unanimously found he did. McIntyre’s exoneration in 2017 sparked investigations into the whole criminal justice system in Kansas City, Kansas.

Now, a new book by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Rick Tulsky tells the story of McIntyre and police corruption in the city. The book depicts how a case like McIntyre’s happened, and offers solutions to avoid wrongful convictions in the future.

Accountability is key, according to Tulsky, and Wyandotte County’s Conviction Integrity Unit is a promising first step.

“We need those kinds of safeguards and accountability, and we also need a culture that cares about honesty and integrity,” Tulsky said.

Tulsky will speak at Unity Temple on the Plaza on Wednesday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.

  • Rick Tulsky, author and Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist
Tags
Up To Date PodcastKansas City Kansas (KCK)Kansas City Kansas PolicecorruptionLamonte McIntyreBooksRainy Day Books
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Halle Jackson
In an era defined by the unprecedented, one thing remains certain: Kansas Citians’ passion for their hometown. As an Up To Date producer, I construct daily conversations to keep our city connected. My work analyzes big challenges and celebrates achievements to help you see your town in a new way. Email me at hallejackson@kcur.org.
See stories by Halle Jackson
Defunded, but not defeated.
Congress just eliminated federal funding for KCUR, but public radio is for the people.

Your support has always made KCUR's work possible — from reporting that keeps officials accountable, to storytelling to connects our community. Help ensure the future of local journalism.
Protect KCUR