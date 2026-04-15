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Up To Date

Former Obama ICE director: Trump's aggressive immigration tactics are a 'nightmare'

By Steve Kraske,
Zach Wilson
Published April 15, 2026 at 4:00 PM CDT
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A woman sits looking at the camera and smiling. She is sitting in a wooden chair in a room with a white wall.
Carlos Moreno
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KCUR 89.3
During the last two-plus years of the Obama administration, Sarah Saldaña led the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency, better known as ICE.

Sarah Saldaña, who served as the director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement during the final two years of Barack Obama’s presidency, is in Kansas City for an American Public Square event on Wednesday. She joined KCUR’s Up To Date to discuss the agency's tactics under the Trump administration.

Since the beginning of the Trump administration, few federal agencies have been as visible, or as controversial, as Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

During the last two plus years of the Obama administration, Sarah Saldaña led the agency. She’ll be in Kansas City for an event with American Public Square on Wednesday called “Breaking The ICE On Immigration Enforcement And Federal Power.”

On KCUR’s Up To Date, Saldaña said it is “a very sad situation” to see the tactics that are being used by ICE under President Donald Trump.

“I was mildly surprised at the beginning of this administration, when I saw what I was seeing on TV. But it developed into horror, because (they’re wearing) masks on an ordinary operation. (They’re) fully armed, more than fully armed, in my opinion, and out on the streets," she said.

"This is not the way one needs to go about enforcing the laws under the immigration statutes. And then it just tumbled and, quite frankly, descended into a horrible place in Minneapolis that has been a nightmare.”

Saldaña told KCUR that she is hopeful that ICE will not continue to use those kinds of tactics moving forward.

As the agency’s former director, she supports the core mission of immigration enforcement. Her former boss, President Obama, was famously called the “Deporter-in-Chief” by immigrant rights groups for the scale at which ICE deported people during his administration.

“(ICE) is an integral part of our national security. Let's not forget the visa overstays who were part of the 9/11 tragedy. So it's important to have ICE,” she said. “But we did not use the tactics that are being used now.”

  • Sarah Saldaña, former ICE director

Event: Breaking The Ice On Immigration Enforcement And Federal Power, 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 15 at the Medallion Theater, 300 E 39th St, Kansas City, Missouri 64111.

Tags
Up To Date PodcastImmigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)immigrationDonald TrumpBarack Obama
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s senior producer, I want to pique the curiosity of Kansas Citians and help them understand the world around them. Each day, I construct conversations with our city’s most innovative visionaries and creatives, while striving to hold elected officials accountable and amplifying the voices of everyday Kansas Citians. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
See stories by Zach Wilson
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