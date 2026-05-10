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Up To Date

For Kansas City trumpeter Alber, making music is a beautiful ‘curse’

By Steve Kraske,
Halle Jackson
Published May 10, 2026 at 4:00 AM CDT
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Alberto Racanati first started playing trumpet as a child growing up in southern Italy. Now based in Kansas City, he makes music solo and with his band "I Maledetti"
Alberto Racanati
Alberto Racanati first started playing trumpet as a child growing up in southern Italy. Now based in Kansas City, he makes music solo and with his band "I Maledetti"

Alberto Racanati grew up in Italy but moved to Kansas City more than 10 years ago to study trumpet at the UMKC Conservatory. Now, he makes genre-blending music solo as Alber and with his band I Maledetti. They'll perform at Manor Fest this May.

KC Soundcheck is KCUR's spotlight for Kansas City musicians on the rise, as heard on Up To Date. Who should we interview next? Send us a text at 816-601-4777.

Alberto Racanati says he’s “cursed” by music.

“Being a musician, in my view, is like a blessing and a curse at the same time,” Racanati told KCUR’s Up To Date. “It's a blessing, because it's beautiful, you create something beautiful all the time… but also it's a curse, because sometimes you just feel like you cannot be doing anything else.”

It’s a common theme among his peers, Racanati says. That’s why his band is called “I Maledetti,” Italian for “the cursed ones.”

Racanati grew up in southern Italy, but moved to Kansas City to study trumpet at the University of Missouri-Kansas City Conservatory in 2016. He’s classically trained, but the music he writes as ALBER isn’t classical – it’s genre-blending, inspired by jazz, electronic beats and global sounds.

His latest track, “In Jest,” leans on all three.

“One very important perspective for me as a musician, as a composer, is being an immigrant,” Racanati said. “Being here in a foreign place, and meeting so many people and being exposed to so many different cultures, it's something very special that inspires me every single day.”

Alber & I Maledetti will perform at Manor Fest, an all-local music festival, May 29 at Vine Street Brewing Co.

  • Alberto Racanati, musician
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Up To Date PodcastKC SoundcheckMusiclive musicLocal music
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
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Halle Jackson
In an era defined by the unprecedented, one thing remains certain: Kansas Citians’ passion for their hometown. As an Up To Date producer, I construct daily conversations to keep our city connected. My work analyzes big challenges and celebrates achievements to help you see your town in a new way. Email me at hallejackson@kcur.org.
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