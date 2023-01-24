A Missouri Senate committee approved a bill restricting how schools talk about race

Legislation establishing a Parents Bill of Rights, which includes requiring Missouri school districts to provide parents with curriculum information and bans the teaching of certain diversity-based topics such as Critical Race Theory, is headed to the state Senate.

Members of the Senate Education and Workforce Development committee voted 6-3 Tuesday to advance the bill, with all three Democrats voting against it.

The legislation is multifaceted, with several issues pertaining to K-12 education. Two of the provisions are related to transparency. Under the bill, schools would be required to allow parents to access or copy curricula documents. It also gives them the ability to get other information including guest lecturers and school contracts.

The second provision requires the establishment of a “Missouri Education Transparency and Accountability Portal,” which would give citizens the ability to see every school district’s curriculum, textbooks and source materials.

“I think with transparency, parents can put more trust into the public schools that they're sending their kids to,” said Sen. Andrew Koenig, R-Manchester, chair of the committee and sponsor of the bill during a public hearing last week.

Additionally, the bill also bans the teaching of certain curricula, defined often as Critical Race Theory. In this bill, the teaching of the following concepts would be barred.

That individuals of any race, ethnicity, color, or national origin are inherently superior or inferior

That individuals should be adversely or advantageously treated on the basis of individual race, ethnicity, color, or national origin

That individuals, by virtue of their race, ethnicity, color, or national origin, bear collective guilt and are inherently responsible for actions committed in the past by others



A parent can file a complaint with the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education if they believe a district is in violation, which would lead to a hearing between the parent and the school district held by the Board of Education.

Any public school or public charter school that is found to knowingly be in violation would be subject to litigation or other form of redress and to a civil penalty of $500 per occurrence.

Koenig said he chose to go this route as opposed to defining what exactly CRT is within the legislation.

“I define the activity that was offensive, like, what should not be taught in schools. And some people might say that's not CRT, and some people might say that it is. But at least we know what's prohibited,” Koenig said.

Democrats on the committee repeatedly pushed back against the legislation. Sen. Doug Beck, D-Affton, said he believes this bill will make it harder to teach in the state.

“I think this is going to be another hindrance to a growing problem that we currently have of trying to keep our teachers in the classroom and attract more quality people to come in and teach our kids, this is going to be one more burden for them to go through,” Beck said.

Sen. Greg Razer, D-Kansas City, said elementary and secondary schools are not teaching Critical Race Theory, which is more commonly taught in law schools.

The legislation is one of many already proposed related to course curriculum access and the banning of Critical Race Theory. The bill passed by the Senate Education committee on Tuesday was a substitute of Koenig’s original bill and is a combination of three Senate bills. It now heads to the full Senate.

