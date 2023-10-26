Springfield businessman Mike Hamra enters Democratic race for Missouri governor

Springfield businessman Mike Hamra jumped into the Missouri governor’s race on Thursday, setting up a showdown in the Democratic primary with House Minority Leader Crystal Quade.

Hamra is the CEO of Hamra Enterprises, which operates Wendy’s, Panera and Noodles & Company restaurants. In 2011, he became CEO of the company, which operates eateries in 11 states.

In his announcement video, Hamra said he would be the “ideas governor,” adding that “if something doesn't work, we'll keep coming up with new ideas until we get the job done.”

“In our business, we listen to the needs of our employees and our customers, and we get to work finding ways to solve them,” Hamra said. “We need leaders who take the same approach from Missouri families.”

He said that some of the issues he’ll be focusing on in his campaign include bolstering job training programs and making child care more affordable.

He’s also pushing to restore “women's rights so they can make their own choices around reproductive health care.” Missouri’s abortion ban prohibits the procedure except in medical emergencies.

“I'm running for governor because our political leaders in Jefferson City seem to be out of ideas,” Hamra said. “[They] put partisan food fights, ideological warfare, and a rush to score points instead of serving the people who elected them. It's time we change things.”

Tristen Rouse / St. Louis Public Radio Missouri House Minority Leader and 2024 Democratic candidate for the Missouri gubernatorial race Crystal Quade speaks during the Truman Dinner on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, at the Marriott Grand Hotel in Downtown St. Louis. The Democratic National Convention’s 2023 Fall Meeting begins Thursday.

Sets up Democratic primary

Hamra’s entry into the race is not a surprise, as he filed paperwork with the Missouri Ethics Commission earlier this month to raise money for the statewide bid. He had also told several news outlets over the past few months he was considering running for the post.

But it means that Missouri Democrats, who have not won a statewide contest since 2018, will have a gubernatorial primary. Quade, who has been House minority leader since 2019, announced her candidacy in July.

“As House Minority Leader I’ve proudly fought for Missourians across our state, championing workers’ and women’s rights. I’ve fought to make sure Missourians, not countries overseas, own our farmland and to restore abortion rights in Missouri,” Quade said in a statement. “Missourians need a governor who can take decisive action on Day 1 to reverse policies that have failed to keep rural hospitals open and allow the worst state teacher pay in the country. I’m proud of my record fighting for Missourians against extremism. I’m proud of my working-class roots. And I’ll be proud to fight for all Missourians as governor.”

Earlier this month, before Hamra entered the contest, Quade said she was working to consolidate Democratic support for her bid. That includes getting a slew of endorsements, including from the Missouri AFL-CIO.

“Here’s the difference between Republicans and Democrats: Even if I do have a primary, it will not look like what the Republicans are doing right now,” Quade said during the Missouri Democratic Party’s Truman Dinner earlier this month. “And we’ll be able to show Missouri voters that there’s a clear option in November next year.”

Quade was referring to the three-way Republican primary among Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe, Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft and state Sen. Bill Eigel. That contest has been contentious and expensive.

Kehoe has emerged as the fundraising leader, raising around $1.3 million between his candidate committee and a political action committee.

In the past fundraising quarter, Quade’s campaign raised more than $268,000, spent about $216,000 and has $107,000 in the bank. A political action committee supporting her has about $53,000 in cash on hand.

