Missouri governor candidate Crystal Quade on why she thinks she can win as a Democrat

Missouri House Minority Leader Crystal Quade has thrown her hat into the ring to be the next governor of the Show-Me State, in hopes of succeeding Republican Mike Parson.

Quade told KCUR's Up To Date that, if elected, her administration would focus on "pocketbook issues" and avoid policies she views as divisive.

"I know childcare in every corner of our state is a problem," Quade said. "I know that access to health care is still a real struggle — that's affordable — especially on the prescription drugs conversation. Public education is constantly under attack in our state. We have the lowest paid teachers in the nation, even after this pay raise."

