KCUR 89.3 is currently operating at low power. You can continue to stream anytime at KCUR.org.
Up To Date

Missouri governor candidate Crystal Quade on why she thinks she can win as a Democrat

By Brian Ellison,
Zach Wilson
Published July 13, 2023 at 2:09 PM CDT
Rep. Crystal Quade (D-Springfield), house minority leader, speaks to the media alongside Rep. Richard Brown (D-Kansas City) on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, during the first day of the legislative session at the Missouri Statehouse in Jefferson City, Mo.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
State Rep. Quade announced her candidacy earlier this week in a campaign ad in which she played roller derby.

Missouri state Rep. Crystal Quade, a Springfield Democrat who serves as the House minority leader, announced her gubernatorial candidacy earlier this week. She says her primary issues are childcare and health care access, and defending public education.

Missouri House Minority Leader Crystal Quade has thrown her hat into the ring to be the next governor of the Show-Me State, in hopes of succeeding Republican Mike Parson.

Quade told KCUR's Up To Date that, if elected, her administration would focus on "pocketbook issues" and avoid policies she views as divisive.

"I know childcare in every corner of our state is a problem," Quade said. "I know that access to health care is still a real struggle — that's affordable — especially on the prescription drugs conversation. Public education is constantly under attack in our state. We have the lowest paid teachers in the nation, even after this pay raise."

Up To Date PodcastMissouri Democratic PartySpringfieldJefferson CitypoliticsGovernorMissouri governmentElections
