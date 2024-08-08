Josh Hawley kicks off his U.S. Senate re-election campaign against Lucas Kunce

U.S. Senator Josh Hawley, who was unopposed Tuesday, kicked off his post-primary re-election campaign Wednesday in southwest Missouri.

On the lawn of the Christian County Courthouse, surrounded by supporters holding signs and waving flags, Hawley promised to continue to push for a wall on the southern border.

"As we stand here in the heart of Missouri," he said, "our border is wide open. It's wide open, and the danger and the disaster and the drugs and the crime that is pouring across the border is pouring into this state and every community in this state."

He accused his opponent, Democrat Lucas Kunce of wanting to open the border even wider.

KSMU reached out to Kunce, but didn’t hear back before the story was to air. However, in an interview with KMOV two weeks ago, Kunce talked about his plans for addressing the situation at the border.

"The solution is simple, it's fund more border patrol, put people down there and put programs in place," said Kunce, who said he's trained with border patrol. He accused Hawley, who voted against a bipartisan border security bill, of wanting to continue to use the border problems as part of his campaign.

Other issues Hawley raised at the rally Wednesday included the push to get away from the use of fossil fuels. He promised to work to allow fossil fuels to continue to power vehicles in Missouri and accused Kunce of wanting to take farmers' and ranchers' trucks and tractors away from them.

He also pledged to prevent what he called “men in girls’ bathrooms,” referring to transgender people.

“Women’s sports, it’s working great, leave them alone,” he said as the crowd cheered. “Women’s locker rooms, they’re there for women, leave them alone.”

When asked about his statements on transgender people, Hawley reiterated that boys shouldn’t be in girls’ locker room or playing girls’ sports.

Late last night, Hawley challenged his opponent, Kunce, to a Lincoln-Douglas style debate at the Missouri State Fair in Sedalia next week. Kunce agreed but only if Hawley agrees to four televised debates, which he hasn't yet done. But Hawley said Wednesday he'll be in Sedalia with his trailer ready to debate.

Hawley plans several similar stops around the state over the next few days.