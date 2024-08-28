Gov. Mike Parson's restrictions on THC products rejected again by Missouri Secretary of State

Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft once again rejected emergency rules from Gov. Mike Parson’s administration restricting the sale of hemp-derived THC edibles and beverages.

Ashcroft and Parson clashed last week over rules that would restrict any business with a liquor license from selling “unregulated psychoactive cannabis products.” Parson’s administration sent emergency rules to Ashcroft, which meant they would go into effect sooner and wouldn’t need a lengthy public comment period. Ashcroft rejected that proposal, prompting Parson to send a revised slate of emergency rules.

But on Tuesday, Ashcroft’s office announced he rejected Parson’s revised rules.

“Statute determines the requirements for such a designation and I have a responsibility and a duty to follow the law,” Ashcroft said in a statement.

Ashcroft’s office added that the nonemergency rules that Parson submitted will now go through a “normal rulemaking process,” which includes a public comment period. Ashcroft said last week that the rules would likely go into effect at some point next year.

The disagreement between the two Republican officials reached a boiling point last week after Parson sent an angry letter accusing Ashcroft of blocking the rules over the governor’s endorsement of Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe in the August GOP gubernatorial primary. Ashcroft, who came in third place in the contest, dismissed that claim, pointing out that he endorsed Kehoe after he lost.

Parson’s bid to curb the edibles and beverages also showcased a deep rift between companies involved in the state-regulated marijuana industry and hemp-related businesses. A trade association representing marijuana-related companies supported Parson’s emergency order. Hemp companies strongly opposed it and said they were pleased Ashcroft slowed the process.

