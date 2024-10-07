How would Mike Kehoe and Crystal Quade be as Missouri governor? Here's what they said

Missourians will choose between an anti-abortion conservative who champions business development and tax cuts for governor or a Democrat prioritizing abortion access, expanding child care and gun control measures.

Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe, who operates a cattle farm in Phelps and Pulaski counties, is the Republican nominee. Kehoe faces House Minority Leader Crystal Quade, a Democrat from Springfield.

The winner will replace Republican Gov. Mike Parson, who is finishing his second and final term.

Missouri voters could also opt for Libertarian Bill Slantz or Green Party candidate Paul Lehmann, who are also mounting third-party bids to be Missouri’s top executive.

The Beacon sent the candidates questions about some of the issues facing Missouri over email. Lehmann could not be reached before publication, but The Beacon gathered some of his stances. Here are their responses.

What elected official or politician would you most closely resemble if elected to office?

Kehoe: I don’t intend to resemble any particular elected official. My American dream life experience of coming from humble beginnings, working hard to become a successful small businessman, and then serving in public office has allowed me to gain the experience and relationships necessary to govern. We will work hard so that years after my time as governor is done, we have an even safer, stronger and more prosperous Missouri.

Quade: Gov. Mel Carnahan is somebody who I look up to and would look to emulate in office. He was a huge advocate for our public schools, working Missourians and reproductive rights, and those issues are some of my top priorities.

Slantz: Ron Paul

What is one major piece of legislation you would like to pass while in office?

Kehoe: I hope to work with the General Assembly to make our state an even safer, stronger and more prosperous Missouri. To combat the Biden-Harris wide-open southern border and the deadly drugs flowing through it that are killing Missourians, I will work with the legislature to ensure that Missouri does not welcome fentanyl traffickers and will charge those peddling these deadly drugs with murder.

Quade: First, I want to see abortion rights restored in Missouri. But, because voters are going to pass Amendment 3 this November, I’ll say one of the bills I’d love to sign into law would be a tax credit to help make child and elder care more affordable and accessible. Too many Missourians are unable to find and afford quality care for their families, it’s a huge problem that we need to do more to address.

Slantz: End Missouri state income tax.

What policies, if any, would your administration pursue or pass related to taxes? This can include income taxes, property taxes, or sales or grocery taxes.

Kehoe: I have backed over $2.4 billion in tax cuts for Missourians. My administration will work to eliminate the state income tax to put hard-earned dollars back in the pockets of hardworking Missourians and make Missouri more competitive with places like Florida, Texas and Tennessee.

(Kehoe’s campaign is consulting with economist Art Laffer, who advised former Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback on his income tax plan.)

Quade: Too often over the last few years, the tax cuts in Missouri have been focused on the large corporations and the richest amongst us while regular folks struggle. I would make sure we have a more fair tax code that makes the wealthy pay their fair share and puts more money back in your wallet. That means cutting taxes on things like groceries and diapers.

Slantz: End personal property tax. Social services: Not funded with state income tax. Better service by the local community. “Local is better.” Education: Not funded with state income tax. Better service by the local community. “Local is better.” Is state-mandated education even needed? Is it working?

Lehmann: Lehmann thinks Missouri should have a graduated income tax.

What policies, if any, would your administration pursue or pass related to child care?

Kehoe: Affordable, high-quality child care is critical to the success of our state’s economy and workforce. I will support businesses’ efforts to find solutions to help with the current shortage and cut unnecessary red tape to make it easier for parents to access quality child care.

Quade: Our child care system is in crisis. First, we need to do what we can to make it up to providers who have lost so much from the current failure of the state to pay the subsidies. Too many families in our state are struggling to find safe and affordable places to leave their children. I would work to expand access by passing tax credits to make it more affordable, expanding to universally available pre-K, and adding in more incentives to open child care facilities.

Slantz: The state has no business in child care.

Lehmann: Lehmann believes establishing universal health care could help address Missouri’s child care shortage.

What policies, if any, would your administration pursue or pass related to firearms?

Kehoe: I’ve always been a strong defender of the Second Amendment and have been a lifetime member of the NRA for decades. I will work with the Missouri General Assembly to continue the fight to protect Missourians’ constitutional rights.

Quade: I grew up in rural Missouri, in a house that kept a loaded shotgun on the wall. I also know that there are common sense reforms we can take to help stop the violence hurting communities across Missouri. I support regulations that keep children from having guns on public property and red-flag laws to keep firearms out of the hands of abusers.

Slantz: The private ownership and use of firearms or other weapons in a non-invasive way are entirely legitimate. Government regulation, licensing and registration of guns should be abolished.

Lehmann: Lehmann believes local communities should be able to pass gun restrictions that work best for them, but that there should be more restrictions. He supports background checks and a ban on assault weapons.

What policies, if any, would your administration pursue or pass related to criminal justice?

Kehoe: Addressing the issue of crime will be a hallmark of my administration. After my hand comes off the Bible on Inauguration Day, we will enact our Day One Crime Plan to crack down on crime and give law enforcement officers the tools they need to keep our communities safe — that’s why every major law enforcement association in the state has endorsed me.

Quade: I believe there are many places we need to address and invest in our criminal justice system. I believe we need to fully support our law enforcement and correctional officers, by ensuring they have the proper staffing levels, benefits and pay, and training they need to be successful. I believe we need to update our laws to reflect that those who have been wrongfully convicted and robbed of their freedom should be eligible for compensation for the years they’ve lost without family or freedom.

Slantz: In a free society, crimes would be limited to aggression against persons and property, including fraud. So-called “victimless crime” laws are incompatible with liberty. Today, drug laws are among the most destructive, counterproductive and anti-freedom laws on the books.

What policies, if any, would your administration pursue or pass related to mental health?

Kehoe: My administration will work to ensure all Missourians have access to and benefit from mental health care resources.

Quade: We need to expand access to mental health and addiction services. Too many people can’t access the care they need to be successful. We need to expand funding for providers and invest in rural broadband to make sure everyone can access services, whether via telehealth or in person, so that they can succeed.

Slantz: The state has no business in mental health care.

What policies, if any, would your administration pursue or pass related to Royals and Chiefs stadiums in the Kansas City area?

Kehoe: Missourians deserve a governor who will fight for jobs and economic growth while protecting taxpayers. I will not watch passively as other states poach our businesses, including sports franchises. I will use every tool at my disposal to ensure Missouri is a state that welcomes investment, creates jobs and spurs economic growth while protecting taxpayers.

Quade: Unlike the current administration, I would have been proactive in negotiating with our beloved teams. I believe there are ways we can reach a deal that helps keep our teams home while benefiting the communities that make these teams world-class organizations, without bailing out billionaires on the backs of working people.

Slantz: Professional sports teams do not need any help from Missouri taxpayers.

Key endorsements in the Missouri governor race

Kehoe

Gov. Mike Parson

Missouri Fraternal Order of Police

Missouri State Council of Fire Fighters

Missouri Chamber of Commerce Political Action Committee

Missouri Hospital Association

Missouri Cattlemen’s Association

Missouri Farm Bureau Political Action Committee

Find a full list of endorsements here.

Quade



Abortion Action Missouri

Missouri AFL-CIO

Missouri/Kansas SEIU State Council

Sierra Club Missouri

Greater Kansas City Building & Construction Trades Council

Planned Parenthood Great Plains Votes

Moms Demand Action

Find a full list of endorsements here.

