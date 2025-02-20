Sidewalk still not shoveled? In Kansas City, that might be your job

When you walk around Kansas City after a snowfall, you often can’t go more than a block without hitting snow that hasn’t been shoveled yet.

The city and state are supposed to take care of street plowing, but sidewalk snow removal is up to property owners and residents — and some handle that responsibility more quickly than others.

According to the Kansas City, Missouri, code , property owners and occupants must remove ice and snow from the sidewalks in front of and alongside their property “within a reasonable time” after the snow ends.

If you’re a renter, check your lease agreement to see if shoveling falls to you or to your landlord. Typically, that responsibility is given to the occupant of the building unless it’s a multi-family unit.

Kansas City launched its “ Snow Angels ” program this winter to match seniors, people with disabilities and others who otherwise cannot shovel with nearby volunteers to shovel their driveway and sidewalk throughout the season.

If you notice sidewalks that aren’t properly cleared, whether in front of a residential or a business property, you can report it as a property violation by calling 311 or going to the myKCMO app .