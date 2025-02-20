© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Check here for weather-related delays and closings around Kansas City.

Sidewalk still not shoveled? In Kansas City, that might be your job

KCUR | By Savannah Hawley-Bates
Published February 20, 2025 at 11:58 AM CST
A man wearing alpine coat and pants uses a snow shovel to clear a sidewalk. Behind him is the corner of a brick building and on the other side of the street are row houses.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
Jeremy Durant clears the sidewalk after a 2022 snow storm outside True Light Resource Center where he works at 31st and Charlotte Streets. In Kansas City, sidewalk clearing is the responsibility of the property owner or occupant.

Shoveling sidewalks after it snows is a tedious task that typically falls to the property owner or resident.

When you walk around Kansas City after a snowfall, you often can’t go more than a block without hitting snow that hasn’t been shoveled yet.

The city and state are supposed to take care of street plowing, but sidewalk snow removal is up to property owners and residents — and some handle that responsibility more quickly than others.

According to the Kansas City, Missouri, code, property owners and occupants must remove ice and snow from the sidewalks in front of and alongside their property “within a reasonable time” after the snow ends.

If you’re a renter, check your lease agreement to see if shoveling falls to you or to your landlord. Typically, that responsibility is given to the occupant of the building unless it’s a multi-family unit.

Kansas City launched its “Snow Angels” program this winter to match seniors, people with disabilities and others who otherwise cannot shovel with nearby volunteers to shovel their driveway and sidewalk throughout the season.

If you notice sidewalks that aren’t properly cleared, whether in front of a residential or a business property, you can report it as a property violation by calling 311 or going to the myKCMO app.

If you need help shoveling your sidewalk or driveway, you can request help at this link. If you are interested in volunteering for the Snow Angels program and have access to a shovel, you can sign up at this link.
Tags
Politics, Elections and Government snowwinter stormKansas City Missouri (KCMO)road conditionswalking
Savannah Hawley-Bates
As KCUR's local government reporter, I’ll hold our leaders accountable and show how their decisions about development, transit and the economy shape your life. I meet with people at city council meetings, on the picket lines and in their community to break down how power and inequities change our community. Email me at savannahhawley@kcur.org.
See stories by Savannah Hawley-Bates
Support paywall-free journalism
KCUR prides ourselves on bringing local journalism to the public without a paywall — ever.

Our reporting will always be free for you to read. But it's not free to produce.

As a nonprofit, we rely on your donations to keep operating and trying new things. If you value our work, consider becoming a member.
Donate Now