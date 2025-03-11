Missouri's state takeover of St. Louis Police Department is likely one vote away

The Missouri legislature is likely one vote away from placing the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department under state control.

The Senate voted 27-5 on Monday to pass a House bill placing control of the department under a state-appointed board.

Four Democrats joined 23 Republicans in voting for the wide-reaching legislation on public safety.

The Senate spent nearly 10 hours last week debating the legislation before coming to a compromise. One of those changes requires board appointees to be approved by the Senate.

The bill also contains new measures that were not a part of the House bill.

They include language addressing wrongful convictions. The bill would allow anyone determined to be innocent as a result of DNA or another evidentiary method to receive restitution.

If the House passes the Senate substitute for the bill as is, the legislation will then go to Gov. Mike Kehoe. Placing the department under a state-appointed board has been a priority for Kehoe, who has said it will improve safety in the city.

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones and Police Chief Robert Tracy are against the legislation. They’ve cited a reduction in crime under their leadership. They testified against the bill in the House and Senate this year.

Jones issued a statement Monday criticizing the vote, saying: “I cannot and will not sit down and allow this complete disregard for democracy to compromise the safety of our residents for political gain. This fight is far from over.”

The department has been under control of the mayor’s office since 2013, after Missouri voters approved a ballot measure in 2012. It marked the first time in over 150 years that the mayor’s office had authority over St. Louis police.

Currently, only Kansas City’s police department is under state control in Missouri.

