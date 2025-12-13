Want to explore Kansas City's theater scene? Don't miss these plays, musicals and more in 2026

This story was first published in KCUR's Adventure newsletter. You can sign up to receive stories like this in your inbox every Tuesday.

In the corner of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees Local Union 31 workshop, located in North Kansas City, is a 30-foot-tall statue of an ancient Persian warrior.

It’s part of the set design for the opera “Turandot,” coming up this May at the Metropolitan Opera. Even more structures, wardrobes and sets, from dozens of plays, musicals, operas and ballets are tucked across the building — fake wagon wheels for a western, birdcages for a play about the South Pacific, and lamps that cross every known era.

It takes thousands of production artists, light and set designers, actors, and directors to create a vibrant live theater culture here in Kansas City.

In this current season, you’ll find everything from Broadway musicals to dinner theater and experimental community theater. Finish this year with holiday classics like “A Christmas Carol” or give yourself a night out to look forward to in 2026.

Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts

Joan Marcus / Kimberly Akimbo The Broadway musical "Kimberly Akimbo" is coming to the Kauffman Center in January 2026.

Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts is one of the premier venues to see live theater — but there are actually two venues inside: The Muriel Kauffman Theatre and Helzberg Hall.

Currently, “The Nutcracker” will be at the Muriel for the rest of the year. Tickets are still available but limited.

The Kansas City Broadway Series also gives theater aficionados a chance to see the most popular traveling Broadway shows, which are spread out over different venues in the city. The Kauffman will have the Tony Award-winning musical “Kimberly Akimbo” (January), “Stereophonic” (April), and “Mrs. Doubtfire” (June).

Other options at the Kauffman include their Trailblazing Talks series, which brings award-winning photographers, explorers, and documentarians to the stage. In January, catch “Digging for Humanity’s Origins” with paleoanthropologist Louise Leakey.

Ticket prices for the Kauffman will vary based on the production and popularity. You can find some seats for less than $100, or expect to spend close to $300 for premier seats. The Kauffman also offers subscription plans, which allow you to package several different types of shows for one price.

For the Trailblazer Series, you can see all five performances for as little as $140. They also offer a Performing Arts Sampler, which begin at $116 and include one Kansas City Symphony, one Kansas City Ballet, and one Lyric Opera of Kansas City show.

Where: 1601 Broadway Blvd., Kansas City, Missouri

Starlight Theatre

A Beautiful Noise "A Beautiful Noise," the Neil Diamond musical, will play at Starlight in 2026.

Starlight Theatre, a mostly-outdoor venue located in Swope Park, is a seasonal experience. But it does have an indoor stage — that’s where its first showing in 2026, the children’s play “Hare & Tortoise,” will happen in April.

Besides concerts (Mt. Joy, Rainbow Kitten Surprise and O.A.R. are all scheduled to visit next year), the Starlight also hosts several touring and local shows as part of the Broadway Series. In 2026, you’ll get a chance to experience the Tony Award-dominating “Hadestown” (June), the Neil Diamond musical “A Beautiful Noise” (July), “Monty Python's Spamalot” (August), and a Starlight production of “Newsies” (September). Tickets for these shows don’t go on sale until March 3rd, 2026.

Broadway tickets vary in price depending on seat location. Expect to pay anywhere from under $40 all the way to several hundred. Starlight also offers a season pass that includes all shows: The lowest price is $52.80 for seats in the back or $498 for premier seats, making this a great value for theater buffs.

Where: 4600 Starlight Road, Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City Music Hall

Joan Marcus / Hamilton The smash sensation "Hamilton" comes to the Kansas City Music Hall in 2026.

Kansas City’s Music Hall, a 1936 Art Deco venue located as part of the Convention Center complex, is fully self-contained with its own marquee, box office, and guest amenities. It seats 2,363 and hosts all kinds of events, including traveling Broadway shows.

For the rest of the year, Music Hall will feature the ballet “The Nutcracker” (Dec. 11) and “A Magical Cirque Christmas” (Dec. 20). Their 2026 Broadway Series brings some of the biggest shows in the world to KC: “Hamilton” (February), “The Great Gatsby” (March/tickets on sale Dec. 12), and “Wicked” (August). Find tickets here for all their upcoming events.

Where: 301 W. 13th St., Kansas City, Missouri

Unicorn Theatre

Unicorn Theatre “Ebenezer Scrooge's Big KCMO Christmas Show" is now an annual tradition at the Unicorn Theatre in midtown Kansas City.

Unicorn Theatre in midtown Kansas City is a more intimate experience, located right on the Streetcar line. Boasting two stages with audience sizes of 110 and 150, you can leave your glasses at home and enjoy the productions.

This Christmas, the Unicorn will once again be offering “Ebenezer Scrooge's Big KCMO Christmas Show,” a funny Kansas City-centered retelling of Dickens' “A Christmas Carol,” performed by the troupe Sons of Pitches.

In 2026, stay on the lookout for the play “Casey and Diana,” “Trojan Women MCI,” and “Don’t Touch My Hair.” You can expect to pay $40 and up for each show, depending on the seats.

Where: 3828 Main St., Kansas City, Missouri

KC Rep

KC Rep May will bring "The Wizard of Oz" to the Spencer Theatre, via KC Rep.

The Spencer Theatre on the University of Missouri-Kansas City campus is the home of the artists in residence the KC Rep. They have just finished performing “Dracula” and will be presenting “A Christmas Carol” for the rest of the month.

For 60 years, the KC Rep has been producing and performing world-class live theater, and their 2026 season is shaping up to deliver the same. In March, the Rep will be performing a play called “One of the Good Ones,” a family drama that unfolds when a daughter brings home her boyfriend. In May, look forward to “The Wizard of Oz” (you can pair it with “Wicked” at Kansas City Music Hall just a few months later!)

Check their events page to get tickets and stay on top of new show announcements.

Where: 4949 Cherry St., Kansas City, Missouri

Midwest Trust Center of Johnson County Community College

JCCC Midwest Trust Center A number of children's productions will be on tap for the Johnson County Community College's Midwest Trust Center.

Midwest Trust Center of Johnson County Community College has a vibrant theater presence that showcases our local talent. Yardley Hall is a 1,300-seat facility, while Polsky Theatre offers a more acoustic venue with 440 seats.

In 2026, you can get seats for “Jungle Book” (January), “Great Expectations” (February), and “1,000 Cranes and the Tree of Wishes” performed by the Stone Lion Puppet Theatre.

Their event page has ticket details, but you can expect to pay anywhere from $10 to $50, depending on the show and seat location.

Where: 12345 College Blvd., Overland Park, Kansas

New Theatre and Restaurant

New Theatre Restaurant Jim O'Hare, recognizable from NBC's "Parks & Recreation," stars in "Nobody's Perfect" at the New Theatre.

If you want something a little bit different and have an appetite, then the New Theatre and Restaurant in Overland Park is for you. The menu for this dinner theater experience changes across the year, and also offers cocktails and desserts during the show.

Their current show is “Nobody’s Perfect” starring Jim O’Heir, known as Jerry from the TV show “Parks and Recreation.” "Elvis & Elton" (February), “Cactus Flower” (April-June), and “Legally Blonde” (July-September) are all on the schedule for 2026.

Singular shows will begin around $60, which includes the meal. You can also get packages for several shows in the 2026 season, starting at three shows for two people for $402.50.

Where: 9229 Foster St., Overland Park, Kansas

Musical Theater Heritage

Musical Theater Heritage celebrates the legacy of American music and musical theater. Performing out of three theaters across the Kansas City region, MTH produces musicals, concerts, cabarets and original revues — including its 2025 original holiday show, A Ruby Room Christmas , running Dec. 11-23.

In 2026, you can catch an excellent season of musical theater classics, including Brigadoon (May 7-10), The Wiz (June 11-July 5), Jesus Christ Superstar (Aug. 20-Sept. 13), Matilda, The Musical (Nov. 12-15) and more.

Where: 2450 Grand Blvd., Suite #301, Kansas City, Missouri

The Living Room Theatre

The Living Room Theatre , located in the Crossroads, opened in 2010 in what used to be an auto showroom. They have just finished up the play “Milking Christmas” Tickets run around $35. Check their website for 2026 shows as they are posted.

Where: 4741 Central St., #255, Kansas City, Missouri

Warwick Theater

Warwick Theater , featuring the Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre , has an amazing lineup for the next year. Reopened recently after a fire in 2024, they are back in show business — and readily accessible thanks to the Kansas City Streetcar extension! — with “American Holiday Stories” running from Dec. 5-14.

In January, catch “ A Man for All Seasons ,” and in February, “ Silent Sky ” premieres — it’s a play based on the true story of a deaf astronomer in 1900. On April 17, “ The Shawshank Redemption ” will begin its run. Check out all their upcoming plays here . Tickets start at $39.

Where: 3927 Main St., Kansas City, Missouri

Folly Theatre

The Folly Theater The Folly Theater in downtown Kansas City.

After sustaining damage from a break-in, Folly Theater downtown is back up and running. Although they have plenty of adult-oriented programming — such as the Harriman-Jewell Series , an Americana series , and plenty of Christmas programming — their Folly Kids Series is a must-see for many parents and their children.

Next year, they’ll have “ Meet Dr. King ” (February), “ The Pout-Pout Fish ” (March), and “ The Magic School Bus: Lost in the Solar System .” Stay informed on their events page .

Where: 300 W. 12th St., Kansas City, Missouri

Just Off Broadway

You might have noticed that within Penn Valley Park in midtown Kansas City is Just Off Broadway . Originally housed in an old limestone building that was destroyed by a fire in 1991, the Kansas City Parks Department constructed a new theater in 2000 among the destruction to give it a special ambiance.

From Dec. 4-13, they are performing the classic “ Death of a Salesman ,” and their past season has included an August Wilson classic, a kid’s musical, and several dramas. Their 2026 shows have yet to be announced, but you’ll be able to find the listings here .

Where: 3051 Central St., Kansas City, Missouri

Coterie Theatre

The well-known Coterie Theatre , located in Crown Center, is currently showing “ Elf the Musical ” through Dec. 31. Tickets start at $16 for children and $20 for adults.

Next year, you can see “ The Drum Closet ” (January/February), a play about two Nigerian brothers who want to lead their high school's drum line. In March, “ Lilly and the Pirates ” is on the stage, and then summer brings “ Pete the Cat .”

Where: 2450 Grand Blvd., Kansas City, Missouri

The Midland Theatre

Carlos Moreno / KCUR 89.3 When the Midland was constructed in 1927, it was the largest theater within 250 miles of Kansas City.

The Midland is another iconic Kansas City theater, which brings in a wide range of plays, stand-up shows, special guests, and events as well as concerts. This December, it will host “ The Nutcracker ” and an “ Acoustic Christmas 2025 .” In 2026, you’ll get a chance to see Chelsea Handler or Seth Meyers. Check their events page for ticket pricing and availability.

Where: 1228 Main St., Kansas City, Missouri

City Stage Theatre

At Union Station, enjoy the productions of Theatre for Young America at the City Stage Theatre . They are performing “ Junie B. in Jingle Bells, Batman Smells ” through Dec. 23. In 2026, catch “ Diary of a Wimpy Kid ” (March/April), “ American Tap: Bill ‘Bojangles’ Robinson ” (April/May), “ Snoopy! ” (June), and “ King Arthur and the Magic Sword ” (July).

Where: 30 W. Pershing Road, Kansas City, Missouri