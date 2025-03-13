Missouri legislature passes $2 billion supplemental budget that includes education funding

The Missouri Senate on Wednesday approved a bill allocating nearly $2 billion to fund the state government through the rest of the current fiscal year.

The allocation now goes to the governor’s desk for approval.

The legislature passes a supplemental budget every year. It’s common for unexpected financial needs to arise or for programs to cost more than the projections that were approved in the previous year’s budget.

When that happens, the budget has to be adjusted so everything can remain funded.

This year’s supplemental budget includes money for services for the developmentally disabled and avian flu response, among other programs.

The budget also has about $300 million for public education funding, largely because last year’s wide-reaching education bill passed late in the session and wasn’t accounted for in the annual budget.

The current fiscal year goes through the end of June. The legislature will be required to pass a full budget for the next fiscal year before the legislative session ends in May.

The River City Journalism Fund supports St. Louis Public Radio's Statehouse internship. Evy Lewis is the 2025 reporting intern. See rcjf.org for more information about the fund, which seeks to advance journalism in St. Louis.

