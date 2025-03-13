© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Missouri legislature passes $2 billion supplemental budget that includes education funding

St. Louis Public Radio | By Evy Lewis
Published March 13, 2025 at 8:56 AM CDT
The Missouri Capitol's rotunda is silhouetted against a morning sky on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, in Jefferson City, Mo.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
The Missouri Capitol's rotunda is silhouetted against a morning sky on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, in Jefferson City, Mo.

This year’s supplemental budget includes money for services for developmentally disabled people and avian flu response, among other programs. The budget also has about $300 million for public education.

The Missouri Senate on Wednesday approved a bill allocating nearly $2 billion to fund the state government through the rest of the current fiscal year.

The allocation now goes to the governor’s desk for approval.

The legislature passes a supplemental budget every year. It’s common for unexpected financial needs to arise or for programs to cost more than the projections that were approved in the previous year’s budget.

When that happens, the budget has to be adjusted so everything can remain funded.

This year’s supplemental budget includes money for services for the developmentally disabled and avian flu response, among other programs.

The budget also has about $300 million for public education funding, largely because last year’s wide-reaching education bill passed late in the session and wasn’t accounted for in the annual budget.

The current fiscal year goes through the end of June. The legislature will be required to pass a full budget for the next fiscal year before the legislative session ends in May.

The River City Journalism Fund supports St. Louis Public Radio's Statehouse internship. Evy Lewis is the 2025 reporting intern. See rcjf.org for more information about the fund, which seeks to advance journalism in St. Louis.

Copyright 2025 St. Louis Public Radio

Tags
Politics, Elections and Government budgetMissouri BudgetMissouri state budgetpublic educationMissouriMissouri legislatureMissouri government
Evy Lewis
Support paywall-free journalism
KCUR prides ourselves on bringing local journalism to the public without a paywall — ever.

Our reporting will always be free for you to read. But it's not free to produce.

As a nonprofit, we rely on your donations to keep operating and trying new things. If you value our work, consider becoming a member.
Donate Now