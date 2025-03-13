Evy LewisMissouri Statehouse Reporting Intern, St. Louis Public Radio
Evy Lewis is St. Louis Public Radio's 2025 Statehouse reporting intern. The internship is supported by the River City Journalism Fund, which seeks to advance journalism in St. Louis. For more information, see rcjf.org.
Bipartisan supporters of the bill say that nondisclosure agreements are often used to silence underage victims and prevent them from speaking out. The bill is named for Trey Carlock, who was assaulted at a Christian summer camp in Branson and later died by suicide.
Currently, it’s illegal to bring guns on public transit even with a concealed carry permit. Supporters of the bill say it would allow passengers to protect themselves and safeguard Second Amendment rights, but opponents say it will endanger passengers.
Some opponents worry the bill restricts free speech and could be used to silence criticism of Israel. The bill's sponsor, a St. Louis Republican, says allegations that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza would be considered antisemitic.
Video gambling machines already proliferate throughout Missouri despite formal gambling bans due to a legal loophole. Supporters of the bill say it would be more harmful to leave them unregulated.
The bill’s fiscal impact note estimates that removing the capital gains tax on personal income alone would represent a loss of over $100 million to the state’s general revenue fund each year.
Missouri's controversial "Second Amendment Preservation Act," which would penalize police for enforcing federal gun laws, was struck down as unconstitutional by a federal judge in 2023. The bill passed the House again by a vote of 100-51.
House Bill 567 would entirely remove Proposition A’s sick leave provisions, which are set to go into effect May 1. Opponents say it’s undemocratic for the Missouri legislature to directly undo a measure approved by voters.
Opponents to the proposed tax cuts have expressed concern about effects on local and state services. The fiscal note on HB 903 estimates an impact of over $900 million on local government funds.
One bill would set the state income tax to a flat rate of 4.7%, with the ability to reduce it to 3.7% over the next decade, and would also reduce the corporate income tax rate.
This year’s supplemental budget includes money for services for developmentally disabled people and avian flu response, among other programs. The budget also has about $300 million for public education.