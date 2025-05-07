© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Missouri legislature approves bill expanding first responder benefits

St. Louis Public Radio | By Evy Lewis
Published May 7, 2025 at 10:12 AM CDT
Kansas City Police work the scene of a homicide on June 14, 2023 on College Avenue near 74th Street.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
Kansas City Police work the scene of a homicide on June 14, 2023 on College Avenue near 74th Street.

Senate Bill 71 expands the death benefit for officers killed in the line of duty to $100,000.

The Missouri legislature voted Tuesday to increase benefits for the families of police officers who die in the line of duty.

Currently, legislation that allows the families to claim a $25,000 benefit is set to expire in June. Under Senate Bill 71, which the Senate finalized Tuesday, that expiration date will be pushed to 2031 and the benefit amount increased to $100,000.

Another bill that received final approval in the House on Tuesday also contains language renewing the benefits.

Public media is under threat. Here's how to help
Take a stand for local journalism.


SB 71 will also allow the state to pay for college tuition for first responders and their dependents — if money is allocated for the program. The bill covers police officers, firefighters, EMTs and other first responders. Supporters hope the measure will encourage recruitment and retention.

The legislation now goes to the governor's desk.

The River City Journalism Fund supports St. Louis Public Radio's Statehouse internship. Evy Lewis is the 2025 reporting intern. See rcjf.org for more information about the fund, which seeks to advance journalism in St. Louis.
Copyright 2025 St. Louis Public Radio

Tags
Politics, Elections and Government MissouriMissouri legislaturepolicefireemergencyEmergency Management
Evy Lewis
Evy Lewis is St. Louis Public Radio's 2025 Statehouse reporting intern. The internship is supported by the River City Journalism Fund, which seeks to advance journalism in St. Louis. For more information, see rcjf.org.
See stories by Evy Lewis
Stand up for the free press
No matter what happens in Washington D.C., Kansas City needs KCUR. And KCUR needs you.

Our ability to report local news — accurate, independent and paywall-free — depends on you. Donate now to support fact-based news.
Donate to KCUR