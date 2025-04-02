© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly says the new budget will leave the state 'way underwater'

By Steve Kraske,
Claudia BrancartJosh Marvine
Published April 2, 2025 at 3:00 AM CDT
A woman wearing a red jacket over a black shirt gestures with both hands. She is seated inside a radio studio talking at a microphone.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
Democratic Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly talks on KCUR's Up To Date about the current legislative session, including the recently approved budget.

Kansas lawmakers last week passed a budget that would put the state roughly $460 million in debt by 2028. Up To Date spoke to Gov. Laura Kelly about the new spending plan, the GOP supermajority in the Legislature and more.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly and the Kansas Democratic Party have had a less-than-ideal start to 2025.

The governor's vetoes of a ban on gender-affirming care and restrictions for mail-in voting have been overturned, and the bipartisan compromise touted ahead of the session appears tough to come by.

Nationally, the Trump administration’s attacks on state funding, immigration and higher education have reshaped the political reality of Democratic state leaders.

The Republican-led Kansas Legislature approved a new budget last week that would put the state around $460 million in the red by fiscal year 2028. Kelly told KCUR's Up To Date she's worried the spending plan will force the state to revert "back to a very bad period of time in Kansas history."

"I mean, already, with the budget they've passed, we will be way underwater," she said.

Kelly hopes lawmakers will reconsider the budget or call a special session after new state revenue estimates are released later this month.

Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
Claudia Brancart
As a producer for KCUR’s Up To Date, I want listeners to leave the show feeling informed and empowered to make decisions in their daily lives. Whether we’re spotlighting the voice of a creative, business owner or lawmaker, I present stories that matter deeply to Kansas City’s diverse communities. Reach me at claudiab@kcur.org.
Josh Marvine
As the 2024-2025 Up to Date intern, I am passionate about finding diverse stories that allow public radio to serve as a platform for people in our area to share what matters to them. I grew up in the Kansas City metro, graduated from the University of Arkansas, and have previously worked as a producer for KUAF, Northwest Arkansas' NPR affiliate station. Email me at jmarvine@kcur.org.
