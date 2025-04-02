Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly says the new budget will leave the state 'way underwater'

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly and the Kansas Democratic Party have had a less-than-ideal start to 2025.

The governor's vetoes of a ban on gender-affirming care and restrictions for mail-in voting have been overturned, and the bipartisan compromise touted ahead of the session appears tough to come by.

Nationally, the Trump administration’s attacks on state funding, immigration and higher education have reshaped the political reality of Democratic state leaders.

The Republican-led Kansas Legislature approved a new budget last week that would put the state around $460 million in the red by fiscal year 2028. Kelly told KCUR's Up To Date she's worried the spending plan will force the state to revert "back to a very bad period of time in Kansas history."

"I mean, already, with the budget they've passed, we will be way underwater," she said.

Kelly hopes lawmakers will reconsider the budget or call a special session after new state revenue estimates are released later this month.

