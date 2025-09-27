Missouri's state agencies, and its 37,000 federal workers, prepare for federal shutdown

The federal government could shut down if Congress does not pass a continuing resolution by Tuesday, the end of the 2025 fiscal year.

The continuing resolution would allow the federal government to operate while funding for the next fiscal year is negotiated. Congress is currently on a pre-scheduled recess and will return to session on Monday. Attempts to pass a continuing resolution last week were unsuccessful.

There are more than 37,000 federal employees in the state of Missouri that could be impacted, according to 2024 data from the US Congress website, as well as certain state agencies.

JoDonn Chaney, the director of strategy and communication for the Missouri Department of Revenue, said during past government shutdowns, some federal employees within the state have been furloughed, or placed on a temporary leave, while the budget is being negotiated.

He added that with the impending possibility for a shutdown, the department is taking a "wait-and-see" approach.

"This has a little bit different characteristic to it, the threat is a little bit different this time so that remains to be seen what will happen," Chaney said.

The White House Office of Management and Budget notified agencies this past Wednesday they should consider "reduction in force notices," or the elimination of positions, in preparation for a potential government shutdown. Chaney could not confirm whether the Missouri Department of Revenue received this notification.

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources said its staffing and operations should remain stable should Congress fail to pass its Continuing Resolution.

In an email to KBIA, Director of Communications Connie Patterson said DNR is aware of the potential federal government shutdown but based on the federal agreements the DNR has received, it will be able to move forward in the event of the shutdown.

Patterson said that more than 80% of the DNR budget goes to providing services to Missouri communities, and its goal is to maintain those services.

Patterson added that the department will continue to closely monitor the situation.

Baylee Watts is the media director for the Missouri Department of Social Services. The department includes the Children's Division, the Family Support Division, Division of Youth Services and the MO Healthnet Division, which administers Missouri Medicaid.

In a statement emailed to KBIA, Watts said DSS has been monitoring the federal government budget activity and planning for the possibility of a shutdown.

Watts said the department will continue to monitor the situation and notify impacted individuals, partners and organizations if it anticipates an issue.

Missouri is represented by District 9 of the American Federation of Government Employees, the largest American labor union for federal employees. Communications Specialist Tim Kauffman said in an email that AFGE is not scheduling one-on-one interviews at this time and directed KBIA to the statement issued Thursday morning.

"Federal employees are not bargaining chips. They are veterans, caregivers, law enforcement officers, and neighbors who serve their country and fellow Americans every day. They deserve stability and respect, not pink slips and political games," the statement read.

Congress will return to session on Monday.

Copyright 2025 KBIA