12 people applied to be Jackson County executive. Here’s who they are and what they want to do

A dozen people have applied to be the interim Jackson County executive.

The county legislature’s clerk on Wednesday published a list of applicants and their resumes , each seeking to fill the position left vacant after former County Executive Frank White Jr. was recalled by voters late last month .

White’s successor is likely to inherit a litany of issues, including property tax reform and efforts to pass a deal that would keep the Kansas City Chiefs and Royals from relocating to Kansas.

The interim county executive will be chosen by the county legislature and will serve the remainder of White’s term, until November of 2026. In the meantime, former Mayor Kay Barnes will serve as temporary county executive for up to 30 days.

Here’s a list of the applicants and their top three priorities for the county.

Charlie Franklin

Improve the assessment process

Transition to the new jail

Relationship with Legislature

Christine Taylor-Butler

Restore trust among voters and Jackson County residents

Review of budget and prioritize which items can provide the best resources for Jackson County. That includes finding common ground with legislators

Find solutions to the new jail situation (currently projected to be over capacity)

Determine if there is a solution to the stadium issue.

Curtis (Curt) Dougherty

Sports team lease

Finish property tax appeals

Advance image of county, legislators, everyone getting along

Daniel T. Tarwater III

Reform the assessment department: I will immediately strengthen leadership, resolve all outstanding tax appeals, and correct errors in the 2025 commercial appraisals. I will ensure the right staff and tools are in place to make the department efficient, accurate, and accountable

Collaborative and effective governance: I will work closely with all legislators to advance initiatives while addressing everyone’s concerns. Through one-on-one meetings, attending legislative meetings, and ensuring department heads are accessible and transparent, I will make sure public funds are directed where they are needed most

Protecting local sports and community benefits: I will work to keep the Kansas City Royals and Chiefs in Jackson County and ensure the public receives the benefits they deserve. I bring experience from 2006, when I successfully negotiated to keep both teams in our area

DaRon McGee

Unavailable

James Allen Witteman Jr.

Reestablishing a strong working relationship with the county legislature based on trust and respect

Propose and implement policies and procedures to immediately address the issues involving the failed tax assessment process

Conduct a thorough review of county leadership to ensure the right individuals are in place to foster a fulfilling and working environment for county associates while remaining accountable to the taxpayers and citizens of Jackson County

Jennifer Lynn Halverson

Restore public trust through real transparency and accountability: Jackson County residents deserve to know how decisions are made and where their tax dollars go. I will implement a public-facing performance dashboard to track county spending, project timelines, and service delivery-starting with high-visibility areas like the new jail construction, property tax assessments, and public works. Additionally, I will push for an independent Inspector General function to audit county operations and contracts in real time, not just after the fact

Deliver infrastructure that serves every community: The county's aging infrastructure – from roads to digital access – requires urgent, equitable investment. I will prioritize fixing neglected roadways, expanding broadband access in rural areas, and developing sustainable, community-informed solutions to transit gaps. All major projects will include impact assessments and community oversight to ensure funds are spent efficiently and fairly. The new detention center must be delivered on time, within budget, and with full transparency – serving safety and justice.

Reform the criminal justice and property tax systems for long-term equity: The current property tax system is broken – too many residents are blindsided by soaring assessments and lack a fair appeals process. I will work to overhaul the assessment process with clearer communication, more trained staff, and proactive outreach. Simultaneously, I will lead a coordinated response to the mental health and incarceration crisis –- partnering with healthcare providers and law enforcement to reduce jail overcrowding, expand diversion programs, and ensure the new jail isn't a long-term warehouse for untreated illness.

Jeremy Raines

Resolving the property assessment crisis

Restoring a functional working relationship with the legislators

Determining the future of the sports stadium funding if the voters and I are able to come up with better terms with the (teams)

Justice Horn Jr.

Restoring trust and stability in government by ensuring transparency, clear communication, and addressing any ethical concerns promptly

Sign reforms put in place by the legislature to make the property tax assessment process fairer and more transparent

Building strong partnerships and advancing critical infrastructure and economic development projects

Kevon Graves

Lowering property taxes

Lowering violent crime rates

Increased investment in education

Lorenzo Johnson

To listen and be available at all times

To find a compromise between the taxpayers, the county legislature and myself on issues

To be actively involved in all of the processes of our county, such as the stadiums, property taxes, etc.

Phil LeVota