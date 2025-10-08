12 people applied to be Jackson County executive. Here’s who they are and what they want to do
The Jackson County Legislature will appoint an interim county executive to serve until November 2026. Former County Executive Frank White Jr. was recalled by voters on Sept. 30, and former Kansas City Mayor Kay Barnes is serving for up to 30 days as temporary county executive.
A dozen people have applied to be the interim Jackson County executive.
The county legislature’s clerk on Wednesday published a list of applicants and their resumes, each seeking to fill the position left vacant after former County Executive Frank White Jr. was recalled by voters late last month.
White’s successor is likely to inherit a litany of issues, including property tax reform and efforts to pass a deal that would keep the Kansas City Chiefs and Royals from relocating to Kansas.
The interim county executive will be chosen by the county legislature and will serve the remainder of White’s term, until November of 2026. In the meantime, former Mayor Kay Barnes will serve as temporary county executive for up to 30 days.
Here’s a list of the applicants and their top three priorities for the county.
Charlie Franklin
- Improve the assessment process
- Transition to the new jail
- Relationship with Legislature
Christine Taylor-Butler
- Restore trust among voters and Jackson County residents
- Review of budget and prioritize which items can provide the best resources for Jackson County. That includes finding common ground with legislators
- Find solutions to the new jail situation (currently projected to be over capacity)
- Determine if there is a solution to the stadium issue.
Curtis (Curt) Dougherty
- Sports team lease
- Finish property tax appeals
- Advance image of county, legislators, everyone getting along
Daniel T. Tarwater III
- Reform the assessment department: I will immediately strengthen leadership, resolve all outstanding tax appeals, and correct errors in the 2025 commercial appraisals. I will ensure the right staff and tools are in place to make the department efficient, accurate, and accountable
- Collaborative and effective governance: I will work closely with all legislators to advance initiatives while addressing everyone’s concerns. Through one-on-one meetings, attending legislative meetings, and ensuring department heads are accessible and transparent, I will make sure public funds are directed where they are needed most
- Protecting local sports and community benefits: I will work to keep the Kansas City Royals and Chiefs in Jackson County and ensure the public receives the benefits they deserve. I bring experience from 2006, when I successfully negotiated to keep both teams in our area
DaRon McGee
Unavailable
James Allen Witteman Jr.
- Reestablishing a strong working relationship with the county legislature based on trust and respect
- Propose and implement policies and procedures to immediately address the issues involving the failed tax assessment process
- Conduct a thorough review of county leadership to ensure the right individuals are in place to foster a fulfilling and working environment for county associates while remaining accountable to the taxpayers and citizens of Jackson County
Jennifer Lynn Halverson
- Restore public trust through real transparency and accountability: Jackson County residents deserve to know how decisions are made and where their tax dollars go. I will implement a public-facing performance dashboard to track county spending, project timelines, and service delivery-starting with high-visibility areas like the new jail construction, property tax assessments, and public works. Additionally, I will push for an independent Inspector General function to audit county operations and contracts in real time, not just after the fact
- Deliver infrastructure that serves every community: The county's aging infrastructure – from roads to digital access – requires urgent, equitable investment. I will prioritize fixing neglected roadways, expanding broadband access in rural areas, and developing sustainable, community-informed solutions to transit gaps. All major projects will include impact assessments and community oversight to ensure funds are spent efficiently and fairly. The new detention center must be delivered on time, within budget, and with full transparency – serving safety and justice.
- Reform the criminal justice and property tax systems for long-term equity: The current property tax system is broken – too many residents are blindsided by soaring assessments and lack a fair appeals process. I will work to overhaul the assessment process with clearer communication, more trained staff, and proactive outreach. Simultaneously, I will lead a coordinated response to the mental health and incarceration crisis –- partnering with healthcare providers and law enforcement to reduce jail overcrowding, expand diversion programs, and ensure the new jail isn't a long-term warehouse for untreated illness.
Jeremy Raines
- Resolving the property assessment crisis
- Restoring a functional working relationship with the legislators
- Determining the future of the sports stadium funding if the voters and I are able to come up with better terms with the (teams)
Justice Horn Jr.
- Restoring trust and stability in government by ensuring transparency, clear communication, and addressing any ethical concerns promptly
- Sign reforms put in place by the legislature to make the property tax assessment process fairer and more transparent
- Building strong partnerships and advancing critical infrastructure and economic development projects
Kevon Graves
- Lowering property taxes
- Lowering violent crime rates
- Increased investment in education
Lorenzo Johnson
- To listen and be available at all times
- To find a compromise between the taxpayers, the county legislature and myself on issues
- To be actively involved in all of the processes of our county, such as the stadiums, property taxes, etc.
Phil LeVota
- Address the tax assessment debacle with new policies and input from citizens
- Establish confidence, trust and integrity in county government by effective leadership and collaboration
- Work with the legislature and others to immediately address pressing issues like stadiums, budget, new jail, etc.