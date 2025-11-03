Your 2025 election guide for Johnson, Wyandotte and Jackson counties

Missouri and Kansas voters will head to the polls on Nov. 4, 2025, for municipal elections that will decide new leaders and important issues in their communities.

In Johnson County, there are contested races for offices like mayor and city council in 14 different cities, as well as competitions for seats on five local school boards, the Johnson County Community College Board of Trustees and the board overseeing WaterOne.

In Wyandotte County, voters will select a new mayor, decide on the Board of Commissioners and choose school board and community college board members.

And in Jackson County, voters in Independence will decide the fate of the four-day school week, which could have ripple effects across Missouri.

Meanwhile, there's another election happening across the country that Kansas City voters won't have any say in — even though Kansas City keeps coming up as a hot topic in it.

Below, find information on how to vote, and then check out election primers from KCUR and our partners for the issues on your ballot.

How can I see what's on my ballot and find my polling place?

Kanas voters : Go to the Kansas Secretary of State’s VoterView page and enter your first and last name and date of birth. If you’re a registered voter, you will be able to view a sample ballot online, along with your polling place.

: Go to the Kansas Secretary of State’s VoterView page and enter your first and last name and date of birth. If you’re a registered voter, you will be able to view a sample ballot online, along with your polling place. Missouri voters: Go the Missouri Secretary of State's website where you'll verify your voter registration. You'll be able to find your individual ballot and polling place.

Polling hours on Tuesday, Nov. 4

Kansas: Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 4. All advance ballots must be post marked by Election Day and received by Friday, Nov. 7.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 4. All advance ballots must be post marked by Election Day and received by Friday, Nov. 7. Missouri: Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 4.

2025 Wyandotte County local election primers

KCUR and The Beacon have complied election guides on the top races in Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas.

Provided photos Rose Mulvany Henry (left) and Christal Watson (right) are running for Kansas City, Kansas, mayor.

2025 Jackson County local election primers

Jackson County Assessor ballot issue

For voters in Kansas City, Missouri, and Jackson County, just one item will appear on everyone's ballot.

Question 1: Shall the Jackson County Assessor change from an appointed position to an elected office?



A "yes" vote will turn the Jackson County Assessor into an elected position.

A "no" vote will keep the Jackson County Assessor as a position appointed by the county.

Read more about that issue from The Kansas City Star.

Independence 4-day school week vote

The city of Independence, Missouri, will also also vote on whether the public school district shall continue its shortened, four-day school week.

A "yes" vote will allow the four-day school week to continue.

A "no" vote will force the district to return to a five-day school week.

Isabella Luu / KCUR 89.3 Independence School District Central Offices on Forest Avenue in Independence, Missouri.

2025 Johnson County local election primers

The Johnson County Post and The Beacon have compiled election guides featuring candidates’ responses to key issues.

Find the races on your ballot below and click the link to get detailed information on where the candidates stand.

