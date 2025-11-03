Your 2025 election guide for Johnson, Wyandotte and Jackson counties

© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
KCUR | By Gabe Rosenberg
Published November 3, 2025 at 1:00 PM CST
A long line of people stand on a sidewalk behind a yellow tape. In the foreground there is a flag-themed sign that reads "Absentee Voting."
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
Voters line up outside the Jackson County Election Board Absentee Office in Independence on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024. People standing near the door reported they waited in line around an hour and 15 minutes. The line stretched around the block.

On Nov. 4, voters around Kansas City will decide a number of critical local issues in their communities, including multiple mayoral races, whether to "abandon" Prairie Village's form of government, if Independence can keep its four-day school week, and more.

Missouri and Kansas voters will head to the polls on Nov. 4, 2025, for municipal elections that will decide new leaders and important issues in their communities.

In Johnson County, there are contested races for offices like mayor and city council in 14 different cities, as well as competitions for seats on five local school boards, the Johnson County Community College Board of Trustees and the board overseeing WaterOne.

In Wyandotte County, voters will select a new mayor, decide on the Board of Commissioners and choose school board and community college board members.

And in Jackson County, voters in Independence will decide the fate of the four-day school week, which could have ripple effects across Missouri.

Meanwhile, there's another election happening across the country that Kansas City voters won't have any say in — even though Kansas City keeps coming up as a hot topic in it.

Below, find information on how to vote, and then check out election primers from KCUR and our partners for the issues on your ballot.

How can I see what's on my ballot and find my polling place?

Polling hours on Tuesday, Nov. 4

  • Kansas: Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 4. All advance ballots must be post marked by Election Day and received by Friday, Nov. 7.
  • Missouri: Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 4.

2025 Wyandotte County local election primers

KCUR and The Beacon have complied election guides on the top races in Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas.

Rose Mulvany Henry (left) and Christal Watson (right) were the top two vote-getters in the August primary. Now, they want your vote on Nov. 4.
Provided photos
Rose Mulvany Henry (left) and Christal Watson (right) are running for Kansas City, Kansas, mayor.

2025 Jackson County local election primers

Jackson County Assessor ballot issue

For voters in Kansas City, Missouri, and Jackson County, just one item will appear on everyone's ballot.

Question 1: Shall the Jackson County Assessor change from an appointed position to an elected office?

  • A "yes" vote will turn the Jackson County Assessor into an elected position.
  • A "no" vote will keep the Jackson County Assessor as a position appointed by the county.

Read more about that issue from The Kansas City Star.

Independence 4-day school week vote

The city of Independence, Missouri, will also also vote on whether the public school district shall continue its shortened, four-day school week.

  • A "yes" vote will allow the four-day school week to continue.
  • A "no" vote will force the district to return to a five-day school week.
Blue and white Independence School District logo on sliding glass doors.
Isabella Luu
/
KCUR 89.3
Independence School District Central Offices on Forest Avenue in Independence, Missouri.

2025 Johnson County local election primers

The Johnson County Post and The Beacon have compiled election guides featuring candidates’ responses to key issues.

Find the races on your ballot below and click the link to get detailed information on where the candidates stand.

De Soto

Fairway

Gardner

Leawood

Lenexa

Merriam

Mission

Mission Hills

Olathe

Overland Park

Prairie Village City Hall in 2020.
Johnson County Post
Prairie Village City Hall in 2020. The question of whether to build a new city hall is at the hart of the city council elections this year.

Prairie Village

Shawnee

Spring Hill

Westwood

Blue Valley School District

De Soto (USD 232) School District

Gardner Edgerton School District

Olathe School District

Spring Hill School District

Johnson County Community College Board of Trustees

WaterOne Board of Directors
Gabe Rosenberg
As KCUR’s Audience Editor, I‘m always asking: What do our communities need to know, and how can KCUR best deliver that? I help figure out how our journalism lives online, so we can serve more people, build trust with our communities, and amplify joy. Contact me at gabe@kcur.org
See stories by Gabe Rosenberg
