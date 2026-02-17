Missouri could end almost all car safety inspection requirements. Bill now heads to the Senate

The biennial trip to get a car or truck safety inspected to renew a Missouri license plate could become a thing of the past under a House bill.

Representatives voted 104-43 on Monday to pass legislation that would remove inspection requirements for nearly all vehicles, including commercial ones.

The legislation would eliminate the requirement for noncommercial vehicles over 10 years old or with more than 150,000 miles to have an inspection every two years.

The bill also would remove the requirement for a safety inspection before the sale of a used car.

Rep. Ann Kelley, R-Lamar, is the sponsor of the legislation, which consists of numerous identical bills. She first presented her bill Tuesday on the House floor.

"This effort responds directly to the evolving needs of our constituents who deserve a modernized, efficient approach to vehicle ownership," Kelley said.

She said the bill creates greater personal accountability.

"These bills encourage vehicle owners to take ownership of their vehicle safety by fostering education and awareness about maintenance, we can promote a culture of responsibility that is often more effective than mandated inspections," Kelley said.

House Republicans lauded the bill. Josh Hurlbert, R-Smithville, said he didn't believe motor vehicle inspections were necessary anymore.

"Cars are just made better nowadays when it comes to safety and with the recall system," Hurlbert said.

Republicans also talked about a 2015 study on vehicle inspections from the U.S. Government Accountability Office that said vehicle inspection programs enhance vehicle safety, but it was difficult to determine the effect of inspection programs based on crash data.

Meanwhile, the legislation was met with wariness from Democrats.

Rep. Mark Boyko, D-Kirkwood, cited a different study published by the Journal of Transportation Engineering in 2023. Estimates in that study suggest that states with an inspection program had 5.5% fewer roadway fatalities per 100,000 registered vehicles.

"I think we all know that in this body, we treat human life as being very important. So, I just want to make sure that we're making the right decision," Boyko said.

Rep. Michael Burton, D-Lakeshire, said vehicle inspections check brakes, tire treads, windshields and many other items.

"To get rid of those things, I believe, is completely reckless and is moving our state backwards," Burton said.

The bill would require a safety inspection for vehicles that have been in an accident and directed to have one by a police officer. It includes a requirement for an inspection of prior salvage vehicles immediately following a rebuilding process.

The legislation is HB 1838 .



