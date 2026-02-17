Missouri House passes bill targeting antisemitism at schools and college campuses

The Missouri House approved legislation Monday to combat antisemitism in K-12 schools and on college campuses.

The bill would require schools to outline prohibited antisemitic actions in their codes of conduct, including penalties for harassment.

It adds the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance's definition of antisemitism into state law and requires implementation in codes of conduct as well.

The definition reads: "Antisemitism is a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred toward Jews. Rhetorical and physical manifestations of antisemitism are directed toward Jewish or non-Jewish individuals and/or their property, toward Jewish community institutions and religious facilities."

Examples of antisemitism provided by the alliance include denying the Holocaust or comparing Israel's contemporary policy to that of Nazis.

Proponents say it provides clarity on the term for schools that lack guidelines. Those against the legislation say the definition isn't clear and will discourage debate about Israel and Palestine.

Bill sponsor George Hruza, R-St. Louis County, said antisemitism has been on the rise since the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attacks on Israel.

Hruza said the definition is "the essential part of the bill" because it provides clarity for schools that lack guidelines.

"Students felt that they were harassed, intimidated because of their Jewishness – they found that the school was not responsive because they did not have an understanding of what it means, antisemitism," Hruza said.

Opponents, including Rep. Elizabeth Fuchs, D-St. Louis, pointed out the alliance calls it a "non-legally binding working definition."

"It will create an atmosphere where instead of parsing out this language or dealing with lawsuits, the students and teachers will decide to just be quiet," Fuchs said. "It will shut down debate about what's happening in Israel and Palestine."

Other Democrats agreed antisemitism is a problem but said the chamber should focus on prohibiting acts of discrimination against all minority groups.

The legislation would require the State Board of Education to monitor antisemitic actions and provide an annual report to the legislature. It additionally would prohibit schools from creating lists or databases of students based on religious or political beliefs.

It passed 109-21, with 19 Democrats voting present.

HB 2061 now goes to the Senate for consideration, where similar legislation died last year.

Copyright 2026 St. Louis Public Radio