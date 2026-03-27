Missouri bill that would split Jackson County and Kansas City gets little support from lawmakers

A Missouri House committee had its first hearing this week on a proposed constitutional amendment that would split Kansas City and Jackson County upon approval by voters.

The legislation is nicknamed “Jackxit,” a nod to Brexit, the withdrawal of the United Kingdom from the European Union in 2020.

Republican state Rep. Mike Steinmeyer is sponsoring the bill. He said eastern Jackson County voters feel underrepresented in the county government, and this legislation would give them the power to change that.

At the hearing, committee members listened to Steinmeyer’s presentation of the bill before asking questions and sharing their thoughts.

Democratic state Rep. Bridget Walsh Moore compared what the bill proposes to “The Great Divorce” that saw the legal separation of the city of St. Louis from St. Louis County in 1876.

Several committee members criticized a part of the bill that says if it’s signed into law, the question of whether to split the county in two would appear on the Missouri ballot every 10 years.

Moore called it a “never-ending clause.”

“There’s a provision that says every 10 years this has to go back on the ballot, whether you like it or not,” Moore said. “And we’re going to keep voting on it, until you vote the way we think you should.”

Democratic state Rep. Jeff Hales said the bill’s language suggests the question would reappear on the ballot every 10 years until it’s approved by voters.

“Why does it end when it’s approved if the importance and the value here is giving the voters of Jackson County a right to weigh in on their charter and their government?” Hales said.

Steinmeyer said that clause exists to give Jackson County voters the opportunity to weigh in on their form of government.

“It gives them the right to speak and say we want change, or we want to abolish and start over,” Steinmeyer said. “That’s all we’re asking for.”

Democratic state Rep. Ashley Aune questioned how the ballot question would protect the right of voters. Steinmeyer said it protects their right to vote and be heard, specifically on their governance.

Lobbyist Shannon Cooper testified on behalf of the city of Kansas City, the Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce and the Civic Council of Greater Kansas City. He said during a public comment period that the bill was “the most befuddling piece of legislation” that he’s had to testify for or against.

Cooper brought up the historic recall election of County Executive Frank White Jr. and said the recall showed the system Steinmeyer is trying to fix with this bill can work.

“If the voters are not happy, they can deal with their problems,” Cooper said. “They’ve proven that in the last year.”

No action was taken on the bill, and it is not yet scheduled for a future hearing.