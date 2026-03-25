Kansas City civic leaders urge voters to renew earnings tax — or face catastrophic budget cuts

No-excuse, in-person early voting for the April 7 election began Tuesday across the Kansas City area. Voters will weigh in on school board candidates and bonds, but one of the biggest issues for Kansas City residents is the renewal of the city’s 1% earnings tax.

The earnings tax generates nearly half of the money in Kansas City’s general fund and pays for various city services, including the police and fire departments, street resurfacing and trash pickup.

Kansas City has had the tax, which is paid by employees and businesses in the city, since 1963. Voters have renewed it three times since 2010, when the Missouri legislature required that it be renewed every five years.

A coalition of elected officials and business and labor leaders urged voters at a news conference Tuesday to renew the tax. Mayor Quinton Lucas said without the tax, Kansas City would have to figure out other ways to cover the major gap.

“That means higher cost for us through sales taxes, property taxes and other services,” Lucas said. “We’d see cuts in terms of the services that are provided to you, we'd see a reduction in our employees, and we'd see harm to Kansas City's workers.”

A “yes” vote on renewing the tax has been endorsed by many local groups, elected leaders and unions. That includes nearly every member of the city council, the Missouri AFL-CIO and the Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce.

While there is no organized committee opposing the tax, council member Nathan Willett, who represents parts of Kansas City’s northland, told The Beacon he would vote “no” on the earnings tax renewal.

He also voted against putting the renewal question on the April ballot, arguing that it should be considered during August or November, when elections typically have higher voter turnout. At that city council meeting, Lucas said state statute dictates the city must put it on the April ballot.

Voters have supported the earnings tax by a wide margin every time they’ve been asked to renew it. But the recent economic downturn may make voters reconsider continuing another tax. In August 2024, voters decisively rejected a sales tax extension to support the Chiefs and Royals — though that vote was influenced by voters’ frustration over subsidizing sports team owners and moving the stadiums.

Dan Heizman, president of the firefighters' union Local 42, said the Kansas City Fire Department relies on the earnings tax for staffing, which makes up most of the department’s budget. Without the tax, Heizman said the KCFD would likely require massive job cuts.

“Roughly half of this tax is paid by visitors to the city,” Heizman said. “Those people come to the city, they use our services, they drive on our roads, they call for paramedics and police officers and firefighters, and this is their only way of paying back that debt to the city for being the hub and the engine of this metropolitan area.”

Savannah Hawley-Bates / KCUR 89.3 Voting booths line the WWI Museum and Memorial on April 8, 2025. Early voting has opened across the Kansas City area for this year's municipal elections, scheduled on April 7.

Where to vote early

Polls are open now for early voting and will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on April 7. For a roundup of ballot issues and candidates, check out KCUR’s voter guide .

Kansas City in Jackson County:

Kansas City Election Board, 4405 E. 50th Terrace, Kansas City, MO.

Weekdays, March 24-April 3: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. Saturday, April 4: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. Monday, April 6: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Fellowship Right Baptist Church, 4700 Pittman Road, Kansas City, MO.

Weekdays, March 24-April 3: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Saturday, April 4: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Garrison Community Center, 1124 E. Fifth St., Kansas City, MO.

Weekdays, March 24-April 3: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Mount Christian Worship Center, 1800 E. 79th St., Kansas City, MO.

Weekdays, March 24-April 3: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Saturday, April 4: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Palestine Senior Center, 3325 Prospect Ave., Kansas City, MO.

Weekdays, March 24-April 3: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Saturday, April 4: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Second Presbyterian Church, 318 E. 55th St., Kansas City, MO.

Weekdays, March 24-April 3: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Saturday, April 4: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.

United Believers Community Church, 5600 E. 112th Terrace, Kansas City, MO.

Weekdays, March 24-April 3: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Saturday, April 4: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.



Eastern Jackson County:

110 N. Liberty St., Independence, MO.

Weekdays, March 24-April 6: 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. Saturday, April 4: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Woods Chapel Community of Christ, 500 NE Woods Chapel Road, Lee's Summit, MO.

Weekdays, March 24-April 3: 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.



Clay County:

Clay County Election Board, 100 W. Mississippi St., Liberty, MO.

Monday-Saturday, March 24-April 6: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.



Platte County: