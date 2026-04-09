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St. Louis mayor sues Missouri to stop state takeover of the city's police department

St. Louis Public Radio | By Rachel Lippmann,
Jason Rosenbaum
Published April 9, 2026 at 2:54 PM CDT
St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department squad cars block Market Street in 2025 in downtown St. Louis.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department squad cars block Market Street in 2025 in downtown St. Louis.

Gov. Mike Kehoe signed a law last year that took direct control of the police department away from the mayor’s office and shifted it to a board mostly appointed by the governor. It's similar to the system in place in Kansas City, which itself has been the subject of multiple lawsuits.

The City of St. Louis is suing to strike down a Missouri law placing a board in charge of overseeing the city's police department.

Mayor Cara Spencer announced on Thursday that she'd directed city lawyers to sue over the measure, which Gov. Mike Kehoe signed into law last year. It took direct control of the police department away from the mayor's office and shifted it to a board that includes Spencer and a majority of governor appointees.

Citing a recent push from the board to significantly boost spending on the police department, the lawsuit states that the state takeover violates constitutional prohibitions on unfunded mandates. It also contends that a constitutional amendment passed in 2024 regarding law enforcement funding does not authorize the board to heap unfunded mandates on the city.

"This is a measure we do not take lightly. Regrettably, we are at an impasse in terms of what the law requires the city to provide, so we must ask the courts to intervene and provide that necessary clarity," Spencer said in a statement. "While difficult, this is an essential step to prevent a financial crisis and bring legal certainty back to our city's governance."

Board of Aldermen President Megan Green filed a lawsuit over the state takeover law roughly a year ago. A federal case was dismissed, while a state case is slated to be heard in May.

Green did not immediately comment about Spencer's decision to sue.

The city's proposed budget for the police department in the fiscal year that begins in July is expected to be about $220 million, which represents an increase of about 4% compared to the current budget. It includes 7% raises negotiated with the St. Louis Police Officers Association but is below the department's certified expenses of $250 million.

It is also below a $330 million figure that police commissioners have argued represents the amount the city is legally required to provide to the police department. That amount includes Rams settlement and city reserve funds in the general revenue calculation, a position Spencer said the city found legally indefensible.

Joe Steiger, executive director of the St. Louis Police Officers Association, said he was glad the raises were part of the budget. He called it "unfortunate" the two sides had not been able to reach an agreement on required funding levels.

Spencer repeated several times on Thursday that she believes police are a critical part of public safety and that the lawsuit was about protecting the financial health of the city overall.

"I'm sure that she cares about the police department in general, but it certainly hasn't seemed that way," Steiger said. "I don't know if our officers feel that support from her."

This is a developing story that will be updated.

Copyright 2026 St. Louis Public Radio
Tags
Politics, Elections and Government St. LouispoliceMissouriMissouri legislatureMissouri constitutionlaw enforcement
Rachel Lippmann
Rachel Lippmann covers courts, public safety and city politics for St. Louis Public Radio.
See stories by Rachel Lippmann
Jason Rosenbaum
Since entering the world of professional journalism in the mid-2000s, Jason Rosenbaum dove head first into the world of politics, policy and even rock and roll music. Email him at jrosenbaum@stlpr.org
See stories by Jason Rosenbaum
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