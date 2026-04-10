Missouri House passes bill making gun silencers easier to obtain

Firearm suppressors would be easier to get in Missouri under legislation the House approved Thursday.

The House voted 95-44 to pass a bill that would allow for the possession, manufacturing, transportation, repair or sale of a firearm suppressor in Missouri.

Suppressors muffle the sound of gunfire. Supporters, like bill sponsor Mike Costlow, R-Dardenne Prairie, say they help reduce the harm the sound of gunfire does to gun owners, including hunters.

"These devices are very important to protect the ears of our sportsmen," Costlow.

The legislation now goes to the Senate with five weeks of session remaining.

Democrats repeatedly spoke against the legislation, with many saying that in situations of public safety, hearing gunfire is important.

"It matters for neighbors who are trying to recognize danger. It matters for officers trying to respond quickly. It matters for schools. It matters for churches, apartment complexes and public spaces where seconds count," said Rep. Kem Smith, D-Florissant.

People in Missouri can already legally obtain a suppressor, but they are regulated by the National Firearms Act. That means to obtain one, certain requirements need to be met, like being at least 21 years old to purchase from a licensed dealer and passing a federal background check.

Costlow, a firearms dealer, said the legislation makes it easier to obtain a suppressor. The process to get one now, which he called onerous, is one reason he said he filed the bill.

"The last time I purchased a suppressor, it took me 14 months before that background check and approval came back. That is incredibly long," Costlow said. "It is my understanding right now, two to three months, which is still a long time to be able to take the thing that you own and start to use it."

In speaking against the bill, Rep. Mark Boyko, D-Kirkwood, said Missourians can already obtain suppressors.

"This isn't just a bill to give Missourians access to suppressors. Missourians already have access to suppressors. This is a bill to give felons access to suppressors, and therefore I'll be voting no," Boyko said.

The bill also changes the law so that a firearm suppressor that's manufactured in Missouri and remains in Missouri would not be subject to federal law or regulation, including registration.

Additionally, the legislation bars any state or local government from passing an ordinance that would restrict or ban suppressors.

The legislation is HB 1730

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