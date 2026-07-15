© 2026 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Missouri auditor looking into why license plate renewals and tax refunds are so frustrating to get

St. Louis Public Radio | By Annisyn Krebs-Carr
Published July 15, 2026 at 2:41 PM CDT
Cars drive toward the Interstate 64 and Forest Park Avenue/Grand Boulevard interchange on Jan. 20, 2023, in Midtown.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Cars drive toward the Interstate 64 and Forest Park Avenue/Grand Boulevard interchange on Jan. 20, 2023, in Midtown.

Missouri Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick said the performance audit is prompted by complaints about the Department of Revenue's customer service.

The Missouri auditor announced Wednesday that he is launching a performance audit of the state Department of Revenue's customer service.

That's the office responsible for driver's licenses, car license plates and tax collection.

State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick said he has received complaints from Missourians.

"When I talk to Missouri citizens, it is all too common for them to voice their frustrations about the Department of Revenue and the problems they've had navigating the bureaucratic maze that exists as they try to get their tax refund or license their vehicle," he wrote.

The audit's goal is to improve the quality of service that the department provides, Fitzpatrick said.

Fitzpatrick said that he understands that no system is perfect, but that he believes the audit can help make the customer service experience better.

He also said that his office receives numerous whistleblower complaints each year about the department and its customer service.

He is asking the public to submit tips at 800-347-8597, moaudit@auditor.mo.gov or www.auditor.mo.gov/hotline.

Copyright 2026 St. Louis Public Radio
Tags
Politics, Elections and Government Missouri auditorMissouriMissouri Department of Revenuetaxesdrivers licenseScott Fitzpatrick
We're in this together, Kansas City
KCUR is here for Kansas City, because Kansas City is here for KCUR.

Your support makes KCUR's work possible — from reporting that keeps officials accountable, to storytelling that connects our community. You can make sure the future of local journalism is strong.
Defend KCUR