Absentee voting begins in Missouri, even as legal fight over congressional map drags on

The Jackson County Election Board says absentee ballots for the Nov. 3 election will be considered voted when cast — even if a new court order eventually changes which congressional map should be used.

In a statement, board leaders said they are awaiting more information, but they are required to use the 2022 map for now.

"If the congressional map changes after you vote, the change could affect which congressional district or congressional race you would be eligible to vote in," a statement from the board reads. "Under current procedures, a voter who has already cast an absentee ballot cannot vote another ballot."

Kansas City area election boards say they are using the 2022 congressional map for November ballots, despite a federal appeals court ruling earlier this week that the gerrymandered, Republican-leaning 2025 map should be used. That map breaks Kansas City into three congressional districts in an effort to oust Democratic U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver II.

The latest legal ruling is currently on hold as it’s appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court, which would be the third time the fight over the map has reached the nation’s top court in recent weeks. The Supreme Court has twice declined to override a ruling from the Missouri Supreme Court that requires the 2022 map to be used in November.

Local election officials said they are working as best they can under the conflicting guidance as absentee voting opened Tuesday in Missouri.

Tiffany Ellison, a director of the Clay County Board of Election Commissioners, says her office is proceeding according to active court orders.

“Right now, all official ballots and district lines are set under the 2022 boundaries,” she said. “If higher courts issue new directives before Election Day, our office will notify the public at that time.”

In Platte County, voters remain in the same congressional district under either map. According to Wendy Flanigan, county elections director, no voters on Tuesday had yet asked questions or expressed concerns about the issue, so they’re carrying on with business as usual.

“Last week we transmitted approximately 80 absentee ballots to our voters in the military or currently overseas,” she said. “We have prepared to mail out about 680+ absentee ballots either today or tomorrow.”

Absentee voting in Missouri takes place in two phases. First, those with an excuse can vote early and in person until Nov 2. Valid reasons include absence on Election Day, illness or disability, working as an election authority, and incarceration, among others.

The second phase starts Oct. 20, when any registered voter may vote early and in person without providing a reason.

