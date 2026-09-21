Kansas constitutional amendment would 'clarify' voting requirements. What to know

In Kansas, “every” U.S. citizen age 18 or older is eligible to cast a ballot.

But if voters approve a constitutional amendment in November’s election, only U.S. citizens of age would be allowed.

Kansans will decide Nov. 3 whether to rephrase the constitution’s requirements for participating in elections. Instead of stating that “every” U.S. citizen 18 or older that resides in the area in which they seek to vote can do so, the proposed amendment would make it so that that “no person” can vote unless they meet those requirements.

The ballot measure’s explanatory statement reads as follows:

“This amendment would clarify that only a person who is a citizen of the United States is eligible to vote in this state.”

“A vote for this proposition would clarify that only a person who is a citizen of the United States is eligible to vote in this state. A vote against this proposition would make no change to the constitution of the state of Kansas, and the language concerning voter qualifications would remain the same.”

Rep. Pat Proctor , a Republican in the Kansas House of Representatives and candidate for Kansas Secretary of State, sponsored the amendment. He says the clarification is necessary to prevent noncitizen voting.

NPR reported in 2025 that noncitizen voting is rare. To date, Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach has filed four lawsuits against noncitizens who allegedly voted illegally, including Joe Ceballos, former mayor of Coldwater .

“How many is too many? Every time a noncitizen votes they are cancelling out the vote of a Kansas voter,” Proctor told KCUR’s Up to Date.

It’s already illegal for noncitizens to vote in federal elections, and the Kansas Constitution already requires voters to be U.S. citizens for statewide races. But Proctor said the amendment would also prohibit noncitizens from voting in local elections , a right granted to noncitizens in three states, according to Ballotpedia .

Davis Hammet, president of Loud Light Civic Action , says the amendment could confuse voters, who could think it’s currently legal for noncitizens to vote. And, he says, the measure is redundant.

“If the amendment doesn’t actually change anything legally, what is it doing? Well, it’s giving something for politicians to talk about,” Hammet told KCUR’s Up To Date.