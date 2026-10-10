Kansas City, Kansas, sues state to ‘keep a voice’ in Chiefs stadium planning

Wyandotte County’s local government said the state unconstitutionally stripped the county of local powers in its deal to bring the Kansas City Chiefs over the state line.

Part of the state's promise was a multi-billion dollar stadium in Kansas City, Kansas.

The lawsuit , filed Friday, said the goal of the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, is “not to stop a stadium, but to ensure that the people of Wyandotte County, through their elected local officials, keep a voice in decisions that will shape their community for generations.”

The lawsuit questions the constitutionality of House Bill 2466 , which established the Kansas Sports Facilities Authority — an 11-person board that will oversee construction, financing and management of the stadium, training facilities and their surrounding entertainment districts. It includes one board member chosen by the Chiefs and a seat for the Unified Government.

The law reads that the board can — but doesn’t have to — consult with the local government on planning and development decisions related to the new stadium and all the bells and whistles that go with it.

Thursday night , the county and city’s board of commissioners voted 9-0 to opt out of parts of the law. Those opt-outs were aimed at maintaining the city’s power over some taxes, zoning and utilities while still securing a seat on the board.

The lawsuit asks the judge to uphold their opt-outs.

“If the state intends to embark on an economic development project of this magnitude, it must include the local citizens who work and live here,” Kansas City, Kansas, Mayor Christal Watson said in a statement. “The current legislation does not give us a proper say in how this gets done and who will benefit."