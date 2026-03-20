Kansas City, Kansas, mayor believes Chiefs stadium will bring development to Wyandotte County

The Kansas sports authority that will own and control the new Chiefs stadium in western Wyandotte County, plus the team's practice facility in Olathe, could soon count the mayors of those two governments as voting boardm embers.

The Kansas House recently passed an amendment to the sports authority include the two local leaders in its decision making process.

Watson told KCUR's Up To Date on Friday that she was disappointed to not be included as a voting member of the board in the initial bill, but she trusted that would get fixed.

Watson also said she thinks the Chiefs coming to the county will result in more development and more businesses overall — and said she's already seeing interest from organizations that may move to Wyandotte County.

"There's folks that have established some meetings with me that want to share their ideas," Watson said. "I got a call just the other day about some developers that want to come to town and build in a whole other area. So the interest is there, and it has peaked even more, I think, because of the stadium."

