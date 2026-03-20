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Up To Date

Kansas City, Kansas, mayor believes Chiefs stadium will bring development to Wyandotte County

By Steve Kraske,
Zach Wilson
Published March 20, 2026 at 3:31 PM CDT
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A woman sits inside a meeting space looking at the camera and smiling.
Carlos Moreno
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KCUR 89.3
Christal Watson is three months into her first term as mayor and CEO of the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas.

Christal Watson, the mayor and CEO of the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, joined Up To Date to discuss the Chiefs moving to her county, concerns from her constituents about property taxes and much more.

The Kansas sports authority that will own and control the new Chiefs stadium in western Wyandotte County, plus the team's practice facility in Olathe, could soon count the mayors of those two governments as voting boardm embers.

The Kansas House recently passed an amendment to the sports authority include the two local leaders in its decision making process.

Watson told KCUR's Up To Date on Friday that she was disappointed to not be included as a voting member of the board in the initial bill, but she trusted that would get fixed.

Watson also said she thinks the Chiefs coming to the county will result in more development and more businesses overall — and said she's already seeing interest from organizations that may move to Wyandotte County.

"There's folks that have established some meetings with me that want to share their ideas," Watson said. "I got a call just the other day about some developers that want to come to town and build in a whole other area. So the interest is there, and it has peaked even more, I think, because of the stadium."

  • Christal Watson, mayor and CEO of the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas
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Up To Date PodcastChristal WatsonpoliticsUnified Government of Wyandotte County/KCKGovernmentKansas City Chiefsproperty taxesText KCUR
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s senior producer, I want to pique the curiosity of Kansas Citians and help them understand the world around them. Each day, I construct conversations with our city’s most innovative visionaries and creatives, while striving to hold elected officials accountable and amplifying the voices of everyday Kansas Citians. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
See stories by Zach Wilson
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