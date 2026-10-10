Kansas City coffee shops are turning matcha into the hottest fall beverage. Try these unique drinks

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The fall always brings up cravings for cozy drinks and autumnal flavors, like pumpkin spice, apple cider, and maple pecan. But what about… matcha?

Matcha , a powdered green tea, has become more popular than ever over the last decades, including around the Kansas City metro. Originating in China and Japan , green tea played a central role in traditional tea ceremonies.

Now, ceremonial-grade matcha is used in cafes for both hot and cold drinks, with its photogenic green shade playing well for the internet . And while you can find matcha lattes at many coffee shops these days, you’ll also find the slightly bitter drink paired with flavors like strawberry and banana.

But rather than limiting matcha to the bright flavors that helped fuel its popularity, Kansas City cafés are giving it an autumnal twist, offering a complement to matcha’s earthy character for drinks that feel both familiar and unexpected.

Matcha isn’t the only Japanese tea making its way onto cafe menus, either. Hojicha is also finding a place in the spotlight — a green tea that’s roasted over charcoal, giving it a warmer, nuttier flavor (and a lower caffeine content).

Here’s where to try fall-inspired matcha and hojicha drinks around the Kansas City area.

Chambre Coffee

Chambre Coffee Toasted caramel matcha and brown sugar hojicha are among the drinks on the Chambre Coffee fall menu.

Chambre Coffee began as a mobile coffee truck and opened its brick-and-mortar location in Westport in May 2025. Chambre rolls out new matcha flavors for different holidays and seasons, and their fall drink menu is no exception.

In addition to the classic pumpkin latte, Chambre is taking a new route with a pumpkin matcha. The drink is finished with house-made cold foam, adding a creamy layer that complements the robustness of the drink. Chambre also offers a toasted caramel matcha, with a touch of sea salt to balance the flavors.

Besides matcha, Chambre’s signature drinks for the season consist of apple butter chai, a black sesame maple latte, and brown sugar hojicha, which will leave you toasty and cozy.

Where: 4010 Pennsylvania Ave., Kansas City, Missouri

Café Cà Phê

Café Cà Phê Illustrations of drinks on the fall menu of Café Cà Phê, a Vietnamese coffee shop in Columbus Park.

Founded in October 2020, Café Cà Phê in Columbus Park is Kansas City's first Vietnamese coffee shop . Their festive menu is bringing back holiday classics from past lineups.

Now available on their fall and winter menu is the Ho Ho Hojicha Matcha, where the roasted green tea is topped with caramel and white mocha — I like their hot option the best.

That same warmth carries throughout the rest of the holiday lineup with drinks like the Pear Tree Crunch, made with oat milk, espresso, pear syrup, cinnamon, and raw sugar crunchies; Hella Cozy Cocoa, a creamy blend of oat milk, white mocha, marshmallow syrup, and ube syrup; and Columbus Park Cider, featuring Louisburg apple cider, lychee syrup, and cinnamon.

Where: 916 E. 5th St., Kansas City, Missouri

Veil Cafe

Veil Cafe Veil Cafe on Broadway Boulevard in downtown Kansas City offers a fall menu with "the pumpkin drink" and a roasted sweet potato matcha.

Located in Kansas City's Garment District, Veil opened in January 2026 and is known for its vintage, tailored aesthetic. With many spots to sit and study, Kansas City’s newest coffee shop brings a sense of warmth and care. Veil has quickly become a go-to spot where neighbors can connect and enjoy a drink in its cozy atmosphere.

Veil introduced a roasted sweet potato matcha for its first fall menu, with a mellow sweetness and a creamy, nutty finish.

The menu also features seasonal favorites like “The Espresso Pumpkin Spice Drink,” a maple pecan latte, and a spiced ginger chai.

Where: 800 Broadway Blvd., Kansas City, Missouri

Turath Coffee

Chambre Coffee / Facebook The toasted caramel matcha, left, at Chambre Coffee in Westport.

Described as a place where “Arab tradition meets modern coffee culture,” Turath Coffee is a locally owned gem that opened in March 2026 in Overland Park.

For their debut autumn lineup, Turath introduced a toasted marshmallow matcha and a pumpkin matcha. The toasted marshmallow matcha brings a campfire-inspired sweetness, while the pumpkin matcha offers its own twist on the usual latte.

Other comforting drinks on the menu include a maple brown sugar latte, a toasted marshmallow latte, and the classic pumpkin latte.

Where: 9916 College Blvd., Overland Park, Kansas

HerCafe

HerCafe Banana pudding macha, blackberry vanilla matcha and more are on the HerCafe menu.

HerCafe , Kansas City’s first mobile matcha cart, is usually located at the Overland Park Farmers Market on weekends alongside other pop-ups.

HerCafe rotates its matcha flavors throughout the year, and their new menu features drinks such as the rosemary honey hojicha, rosemary honey matcha, blackberry vanilla, and banana pudding matcha.

Each drink is hand-whisked by the baristas, with syrups and cold foams crafted in-house.

Where: Overland Park Farmers Market, 7950 Marty St., Overland Park, Kansas

Origin Coi Nguon

Origin Coi Nguon Origin Coi Nguyon in Kansas City's Northland offers matcha alongside Vietnamese coffee drinks.

Origin Coi Nguon is a female-owned Vietnamese coffeehouse located in Kansas City’s Northland. (We previously mentioned it in our roundup of best Vietnamese coffee in the metro .)

Its fall menu puts a unique twist on seasonal drinks with a corn milk matcha, which gives the tea a rich, creamy flavor with the sweetness of corn milk . That same twist also makes its way into the coffee side of the menu with the Corn Milk Ca Phe.

Origin Coi Nguon also offers corn milk by itself, and you can try it both iced and hot.

Where: 7711 N. Oak Trafficway Suite A, Kansas City, Missouri

Mocha Point Coffee

Mocha Point Coffee Mocha Point Coffee is the first Yemeni-style coffee house in the Kansas City area.

Mocha Point Coffee , the first Yemeni coffee shop in Kansas City, is located in southern Overland Park. The cafe brings Yemeni coffee traditions into a modern coffee shop setting, with later hours aimed at becoming a community gathering place.

This season, the cafe is serving a pumpkin cloud latte, Fiji apple tonic, and maple Yemeni matcha. For something outside the typical lineup, the caramelized banana cream latte is a sweeter option.