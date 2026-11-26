With all the talk about ever-rising food prices, Jackie English was pleasantly surprised by some of the deals she was finding Monday at the Ball’s Sun Fresh on South 18th Street in Kansas City, Kansas.

The apples and other fresh produce seemed to be in line with last year. On the other hand, turkeys and hams were up a bit.

“I expected to see them a little bit cheaper than they are right now,” English said.

The Sun Fresh had some of the best prices she had seen in comparing stores.

No matter the final bill, English, who works as a nurse in KCK, said she isn’t going to cut corners for the gathering this week at her father’s house with her two sisters and other family. It’s tradition, she said, “so I’ll bite the bullet and go ahead and buy what I need.” But the menu is large, including mashed potatoes, macaroni and cheese, cornbread stuffing, turkey, ham, corn and salad. She makes pies from scratch.

“My mom’s been gone for four years,” English said, “so the daughters are carrying on the tradition that my dad loves … even though it’s a smaller family.”

While English is still able to pull out all the stops for her family’s celebration, those decisions are getting harder for plenty of Kansas City-area families. A new analysis from United Way of Greater Kansas City shows that more than one in three area households are struggling to afford basic expenses like food, along with rent, utilities, childcare and medical care.

For those shoppers searching for the best deals to make the holiday special on a tight budget, the American Farm Bureau Federation has some good news and bad news.

The average price of a 10-person dinner rose by about 6% from last year to $58.63, the federation reported in its 41st annual Thanksgiving dinner survey published Wednesday. That’s the first time the holiday meal price has gone up since reaching a record high in 2022 at $64.05.

American Farm Bureau Federation In 2026, the American Farm Bureau Federation says the average price of a 10-person Thanksgiving dinner rose by 6% from last year.

The 2026 spike is largely driven by higher prices for Thanksgiving staples such as turkey, milk, rolls and cranberries, federation economists wrote, with factors like fuel prices taking a toll. The most notable change from last year, according to the federation, is the 10% jump in the average cost ($23.68) for a 16-pound turkey.

“Higher prices for these items aren’t a complete surprise,” the federation noted, “as the effects of significant spikes in prices for critical inputs throughout the supply chain, like fuel for processing and transportation, have made their way to consumers.”

So what does all that mean for Kansas City-area shoppers?

To help answer that question, The Beacon deployed some of its Documenters and staff to area supermarkets. We priced a sampling of Thanksgiving items with an emphasis on the lowest price.

The prices listed below were compiled within the last few days, and might have changed since then. Sales taxes also vary between jurisdictions.

Documenter: Brandee Collins

Grocery Store: Price Chopper, 5665 Bannister Road, Kansas City, 64137

14 oz Best Choice Whole Berry Cranberry Sauce: $1.79 (0.13 per oz)

15 oz Best Choice 100% Pure Pumpkin: $1.79 (0.12 per oz)

12 ct. King Hawaiian Sweet Rolls: $3.99 (0.33 per oz)

14.94 lb Butterball Turkey: $49.15 ($3.29 per lb)

Grocery Store: Walmart Neighborhood Market, 2300 Metropolitan Ave., Kansas City, Kansas, 66106

14 oz Ocean Spray Cranberry Sauce: $2.47 (0.07 per oz)

10.49 lb Butterball Frozen Turkey: $20.67 ($1.97per lb)

15 oz Great Value Pure Pumpkin: $1.00 (0.07 per oz)

Kings Hawaiian Rolls: $4.52 (0.38 per oz)

Documenter: Connye Griffin

Grocery Store: ALDI, 4851 N. Oak Trafficway, Kansas City, 64118

14 oz Sweet Harvest Whole Berry Cranberry Sauce: $1.59 (0.11 per oz)

15 oz Aldi 100% Pure Pumpkin 15: $0.99 (0.07 per oz)

16.98 lb Farmer’s Choice Whole Turkey: $11.72 ($0.69 per lb)

12 L’oven Fresh Hawaiian Sweet Rolls: $1.99 ($0.17 per roll)

Grocery Store: Price Chopper, 207 N.W Englewood Road, Kansas City, 64118

14 oz Best Choice Whole Berry Cranberry Sauce: $ 1.59 (0.11 per oz)

15 oz Best Choice 100% Pure Pumpkin: $1.79 (0.12 per oz)

15.41 lb Best Choice Frozen Hen Turkey: $12.17 ($0.79 per lb)

12 ct King’s Hawaiian Sweet Rolls: $3.99 (0.33 per roll)

Documenter: Kenneth Heerman

Grocery Store: HyVee, 301 N.E. Rice Road, Lee’s Summit, 64086

15 oz Hy-Vee 100% Pure Pumpkin: $1.49 (0.10 per oz)

14 oz Hy-Vee Whole Berry Cranberry Sauce: $1.69 (0.12 per oz)

11.55 lb Jennie-O-Frozen Tom Turkey: $9.12 (0.79 per lb)

12 ct King’s Hawaiian Sweet Rolls: $3.88 (0.32 per roll)

Grocery Store: Walmart Supercenter, 1000 N.E. Sam Walton Lane, Lee’s Summit, 64086

15 oz Libby’s 100% Pure Pumpkin: $1.97 (0.13 per oz)

14 oz Ocean Spray Whole Berry Cranberry Sauce: $2.47 (0.18 per oz)

12.39 lb Jennie-O Frozen Turkey: $10.41 (0.84 per lb)

12 ct King’s Hawaiian Sweet Rolls: $4.52 (0.38 per roll)

Documenter: Mike Sherry

Grocery Store: Ball’s Sun Fresh, 241 S. 18th St., Kansas City, Kansas, 66102

14 oz Best Choice Whole Berry Cranberry Sauce: $1.69 (0.12 per oz)

15 oz Best Choice Pure Pumpkin: $1.89 (0.13 per oz)

13.77 lb Honeysuckle Tom turkey: $35.66 ($2.59 per lb)

12 Sara Lee Sweet Hawaiian dinner rolls: $4.19 (0.35 per roll)

Documenter: Thomas White

Grocery Store: United Market, 3110 Prospect Ave., Kansas City, 64129

15 oz Best Choice 100% Pure Pumpkin: $1.50 (0.10 per oz)

14 oz Best Choice Whole Berry Cranberry Sauce: $1.50 (0.11 per oz)

21.70 lb Best Choice Frozen Young Turkey: $34.50 ($1.59 per lb)

12 ct Ozark Hearth Brown N Serve Rolls: $2.39 (0.20 per roll)

Grocery Store: Whole Foods Market, 301 E. 51st St., Kansas City, 64112

15 oz 365 Organic Pumpkin Puree: $3.29 (0.22 per oz)

14 oz 365 Organic Whole Berry Cranberry Sauce: $2.49 (0.18 per oz)

23.93 lb Whole Turkey $71.55: ($2.99 per lb)

12 ct 365 Sweet Hawaiian Rolls: $3.00 (0.25 per roll)

Grocery Store: Consentino’s Sun Fresh Market, 4001 Mill St., Kansas City, 64111

15 oz Best Choice 100% Pure Pumpkin: $1.69 (0.11 per oz)

14 oz Best Choice Whole Berry Cranberry Sauce: $1.89 (0.14 per oz)

15.17 lb Best Choice Frozen Whole Turkey: $15.02 ($ 0.99 per lb)

24 ct. King’s Hawaiian Sweet Rolls: $7.99 (0.33 per roll)

This story was originally published by The Beacon, a fellow member of the KC Media Collective. Documenters Brandee Collins, Connye Griffin and Kenneth Heerman contributed.