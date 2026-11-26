Inés Nin, age 13, is already a veteran of the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts’ stage.

Her first role in “The Nutcracker” was four years ago, as a Polichinelles, one of a dozen little children who hide beneath Mother Ginger's enormous skirt.

“Being onstage, it’s definitely an experience you’ll never forget,” Nin said. “You get to see the audience, and it's, like, really rewarding to know that you've danced for everyone out there.”

This year Nin is one of three students cast as Clara, the young girl who receives a nutcracker toy as a gift, then falls asleep and dreams about a prince in the Land of Sweets.

It's a big role for a teenager, and she has been rehearsing for months.

Julie Denesha / KCUR At left, Kimberly Cowen, principal of Kansas City Ballet School, gives notes to 13-year-old Inés Nin, center, and Clara Pierzchalski, 14, after a recent rehearsal. Cowen was herself a dancer in "The Nutcracker" in St. Louis, then she went on to a professional career.

Nin is one of 178 kids from all over the metro area who lend their talent to the Kansas City Ballet’s “The Nutcracker” each year. They range in age from 7 to 18, and some go on to have careers in dance.

“There’s a lot to remember,” Nin said. “You're on stage for a lot of time, and you really have to step into the role believing that you're really, like in the magical world.”

Nin has been training with Kimberly Cowen , one of two instructors who work with the young performers, first cast in August.

Cowen was herself a “Nutcracker” dancer who went on to a professional career — her first role was at age 9, as a lamb in a production in St. Louis.

“I know it sounds crazy because it’s a lot of children, but they're just such a huge part of the show,” she said.

Julie Denesha / KCUR From left, baby mice Lainey Schuessler, Lola Pinkston, Frances Charles Grant, and Clara Trum watch from the edge of the performance space at the Todd Bolender Center for Dance & Creativity performance space after playing their parts in the rehearsal.

After her days as a lamb, Cowen spent 17 years working as a principal dancer with the Kansas City Ballet and retired in 2012. She now serves as principal of Kansas City Ballet School.

“As soon as I stopped dancing, I started working on helping the kids in the shows,” Cowen said. “So I really have never been away from ‘The Nutcracker.’”

In order to prepare the dozens of young dancers for the production, Cowen has to work around school schedules.

“We have to rehearse Friday evenings and Saturdays and Sundays to be able to get all of the work in,” she said. “That's why we have two teachers rehearsing with dancers, just to maximize how much time we can get with those students.”

All of their hard work starts coming together once they get on stage, Cowen said.

“It's a really sweet process of watching them get to be in that environment and experience it on that level, because it's a very high level of professionalism backstage,” she said.

Julie Denesha / KCUR At left, Jennifer Welch Cudnik, principal of the pre-professional program, leads 14-year-old Clara Pierzchalski in a few steps after an evening rehearsal at the Todd Bolender Center for Dance & Creativity. Welch Cudnik helps train 178 kids in the Kansas City Ballet’s annual production of “The Nutcracker.”

Jennifer Welch Cudnik , principal of the pre-professional program, helps divide the student training workload, and is in charge of teaching the great battle scene between toy soldiers and an army of mice.

“There's lots going on and there's tons happening with the mouse babies and the soldiers and it’s very musical,” she said. “There’s a real battle.”

Nine-year-old Georgia Gordon is one of the students playing a baby mouse.

“Miss Jennifer, she teaches me really well, and I listen really carefully because I really want to get this perfect,” she said. “I really, really, really, really love to dance.”

Julie Denesha / KCUR Baby mice Julia Treese, from left, and Georgia Gordon watch the battle kick off between toy soldiers and an army of mice. The two will scurry around in their roles mostly on the sidelines of the action.

This is Gordon’s first year in the production, and she’s in awe of what her fellow dancers have learned.

“It's definitely unbelievable because, how do these kids remember all this stuff?” Gordon said. “It's either really good teachers or they just have really good memories.”

“The Nutcracker” runs from Saturday, Nov. 28 to Thursday, Dec. 24 at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts, 1601 Broadway Blvd., Kansas City, Missouri 64108. More information is at KCBallet.org .

The Kansas City Ballet is a financial supporter of KCUR. Our journalism is editorially independent of funders.