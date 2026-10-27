Missouri has 4 amendments and a proposition on the November ballot. Here's what they would do

Missourians will see four ballot initiatives and one proposition on their November ballots.

Amendments related to the citizen-led ballot initiative process and the state sales tax were on the August primary ballot.

KCUR compiled information on Amendments 3, 6, 7 and 8 and Proposition A as part of our 2026 Voter Guide. Click a link below to jump to a specific ballot item:

KCUR's total guide to the 2026 elections Want to know more about what's on your ballot in Missouri and Kansas Find news on the race for Congress, compare statewide candidates and learn how to register to vote.

Missouri Amendment 3: Repealing abortion rights

What is the amendment?

Amendment 3 asks voters to effectively ban abortion in Missouri. This would undo a 2024 vote in which Missourians approved an amendment to enshrine abortion access in the state constitution. This new ban would contain exemptions for abortions for rape and incest before 12 weeks, and for emergencies and fetal anomalies.

The amendment would also constitutionally ban gender-affirming care for minors. There is already a permanent ban on gender-affirming surgeries for trans youth in state statute , and a ban on puberty blockers and hormones that will sunset in 2027.

Actual text

The ballot measure reads as follows:

“Shall the Missouri Constitution be amended to:

Repeal the 2024 voter-approved Amendment providing reproductive healthcare rights, including abortion through fetal viability;

Allow abortions for rape and incest (under twelve-weeks’ gestation), emergencies and fetal anomalies;

Allow legislation regulating abortion;

Ensure parental consent for minors’ abortions;

Prohibit gender transition procedures for minors?

State governmental entities estimate no costs or savings. Greene County estimates it may experience an unknown increase in tax revenue. Other local governmental entities estimate no costs or savings.”

What does voting yes mean?

A “yes” vote supports amending the state constitution to repeal the 2024 abortion rights amendment, reinstate a ban except in cases of emergency, rape or incest and fetal anomalies, and ban gender-affirming care for minors.

What does voting no mean?

A “no” vote opposes amending the state constitution and keeps the 2024 abortion rights amendment in place.

Missouri Amendment 6: Protecting voter-led ballot issues

What is the amendment?

Amendment 6 would restrict the legislature from overturning policies passed in statewide votes through the initiative petition process.

If approved, it would strengthen the state’s voter-led initiative petition process by making it a "fundamental right." Amendment 6 would also require an 80% threshold for lawmakers to overturn or change any measure brought and passed by voters.

Actual text

The ballot title reads as follows:

“Shall the Missouri Constitution be amended to:

Expand the initiative and referendum petition process by making it a fundamental right;

Allow courts to revise ballot summaries through lawsuits;

Prohibit the legislature from weakening initiative or referendum powers;

Prohibit the legislature from changing or repealing laws enacted through the initiative process, or passing laws similar to those rejected by referendum, without approval from at least 80% of both chambers; and

Preserve existing majority vote and signature requirements for initiative and referendum petitions?

State and local governmental entities estimate no costs or savings.”

What does voting yes mean?

A “yes” vote supports amending the state constitution to make it harder for lawmakers to repeal laws passed through the voter-led initiative petition process.

What does voting no mean?

A “no” vote opposes amending the state constitution and keeps the current initiative and referendum guidelines in place.

Carlos Moreno / KCUR Voters at the Kansas City Election Board make their way into the polling location on Oct. 21, 2026 ahead of the midterm election.

Missouri Amendment 7: Establishing the 'Show-Me Prosperity Fund'

What is the amendment?

Amendment 7 would establish a public endowment fund called the "Show-Me Prosperity Fund," similar to a sovereign wealth fund. However, this amendment would not allocate any money into that fund. The Missouri General Assembly would need to decide how to bankroll it.

Supporters hope that the investment could one day be used to replace state taxes entirely, but economists worry that it could put state services at risk.

Actual text

The ballot title reads as follows:

“Shall the Missouri Constitution be amended to establish a permanent public endowment fund to support state government instead of taxing Missouri residents, prohibit the general assembly from appropriating or diverting the fund, and eliminate state-imposed taxes once the fund generates sufficient revenue to replace them?

State and local governmental entities estimate no costs or savings.”

What does voting yes mean?

A “yes” vote supports amending the state constitution to establish the “Show-Me Prosperity Fund” for the purpose of ending taxes.

What does voting no mean?

A “no” vote opposes amending the state constitution to establish the “Show-Me Prosperity Fund.”

Missouri Amendment 8: Requiring the election of county sheriffs

What is the amendment?

Amendment 8 requires Missouri counties to elect a sheriff every four years, and enshrines certain duties into the state constitution. However, it makes several exemptions in the St. Louis area. The amendment also limits the circumstances under which sheriffs can be removed from office — only by a motion from the state attorney general.

Actual text

The ballot title reads as follows:

“Shall the Missouri Constitution be amended to support law enforcement by preserving the right of citizens to elect a county sheriff, prohibiting the removal of a county sheriff except by a writ of quo warranto, and recognizing the office of sheriff as part of the administration of justice?

State and local governmental entities estimate no costs or savings.”

What does voting yes mean?

A “yes” vote supports amending the state constitution to add county sheriff as a required office.

What does voting no mean?

A “no” vote opposes amending the state constitution to require the position.

Any result will have little current impact on Kansas City-area counties, which already elect sheriffs.

Missouri Proposition A: Deciding fate of redrawn congressional map

What is the proposition?

Proposition A asks voters if Missouri should use the 2025 Republican-drawn congressional map for future elections. The map was redrawn in a special session, at the urging of President Donald Trump, in order to turn the Kansas City-area 5th Congressional District, currently represented by Democratic U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver II, into a safe GOP seat to help maintain Republican control of the U.S. House.

Because redistricting opponents collected enough valid signatures to force a referendum, the 2025 map was not allowed to take effect for the November election. Missouri is currently voting under its 2022 map.

Actual text

The ballot title reads as follows:

“Do the people of the state of Missouri approve the act of the General Assembly entitled ‘House Bill No. 1 (2025 Second Extraordinary Session),’ which repeals Missouri’s existing congressional plan, and replaces it with new congressional boundaries that keep more counties intact?

State and local governmental entities estimate no costs or savings.”

What does voting yes mean?

A “yes” vote supports changing the state’s congressional map to the 2025 plan that turns Cleaver’s district into a Republican-leaning one.

What does voting no mean?

A “no” vote opposes changing the boundaries and maintains the 2022 congressional map.