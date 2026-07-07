Missouri has 4 amendments on the August 2026 ballot. Here's what they would do

Missouri's Aug. 4 primary election will include several high-profile constitutional amendments for voters to decide.

In late May, Gov. Mike Kehoe placed four ballot questions on the August primary ballot.

Some highly anticipated statewide questions, including whether to effectively reinstate the state's abortion ban — which Missouri voters overwhelmingly repealed in 2024 — will wait until November.

Here's what Missouri voters will see in next month's election.

Amendment 1: Parks tax renewal

What is the amendment?

Amendment 1 asks voters to renew the Parks, Soil, and Water Tax, an over 40-year-old sales tax that helps keep admission to Missouri's state parks free and funds soil and water conservation programs. It was last on the ballot in 2016, when 80% of voters approved it.

Actual text

Amendment 1 reads as follows:

"Shall Missouri continue for 10 years the one-tenth of one percent sales/use tax that is used for soil and water conservation and for state parks and historic sites, and resubmit this tax to the voters for approval in 10 years?

The measure allows continued collection of the existing sales and use tax, which generates revenue of approximately $140 million annually."

What does voting yes mean?

A "yes" vote would renew the existing sales and use tax of 0.1% for 10 years, with that money to go to state parks and soil and water conservation programs.

What does voting no mean?

A "no" vote would oppose the renewal of the 40-year-old sales tax. If "no" votes prevail, Missouri would no longer collect that tax.

Amendment 2: Electing the Jackson County assessor

What is the amendment?

Amendment 2 asks voters statewide if they want to change the Missouri Constitution to effectively force Jackson County to have an elected, rather than an appointed, property assessor.

All other charter counties in Missouri are required to elect tax assessors, but the state constitution currently has a carveout for Jackson County.

Jackson County voters approved Question 1 on the November ballot last year amending the county charter to make the Jackson County assessor an elected office.

Actual text

Amendment 2 reads as follows:

"Shall the Missouri Constitution be amended to:



require all charter counties, including Jackson County, to provide for the election of a county assessor; and

require assessors in all charter counties to comply with any training requirements established by general law

State and local governmental entities estimate no costs or savings."

What does voting yes mean?

A “yes” vote would force Jackson County to change from having an appointed county assessor to an elected county assessor.

What does voting no mean?

A “no” vote would leave the state constitution as it is, and keep in Jackson County's hands the ability to choose between electing an assessor or having that person appointed by the Jackson County executive.

Amendment 4 : Limiting the initiative petition process

What is the amendment?

Amendment 4 asks voters to require that any constitutional amendment put before voters through the initiative petition, or statewide ballot measure, process to pass in all eight congressional districts. Any proposed amendment sent to the ballot by the legislature would still only need a simple majority.

Actual text

Amendment 4 reads as follows:

"Shall the Missouri Constitution be amended to:

Modify current requirements that a statewide majority of voters may approve initiative petitions to amend the constitution;

Require a majority of voters in each congressional district to approve initiative petitions to amend the constitution; and

Make available to each voter the full text of initiative petitions with their ballot?

The Department of Corrections estimates increased annual costs of up to $21,817. The Office of State Public Defender estimates an unknown fiscal impact. Other state governmental entities estimate no costs or savings. Local governmental entities estimate no costs or savings."

What does voting yes mean?

A "yes" vote supports changing Missouri's constitution to require voters in each congressional district to approve citizen-initiated constitutional amendments, rather than the current process of approval statewide. It also adds language that prohibits and adds penalties for "foreign nationals" and "foreign adversaries" who spend money to support or oppose ballot measures, and adds language about penalties for ballot initiative signature petition fraud.

What does voting no mean?

A "no" vote opposes changing the Missouri Constitution. If "no" prevails, the state would continue to require statewide approval of citizen-initiated constitutional amendments, rather than mandating they get approval from each congressional district. It would keep current prohibitions on spending by foreign nationals to support or oppose ballot measures, not add any new language. It would also keep current penalties for ballot initiative petition and signature fraud.

Amendment 5: Eliminating the sate income tax and allowing lawmakers to expand sales and use taxes

What is the amendment?

Amendment 5 requires Missouri to phase out the individual income tax and requires reduction of property and other local taxes to offset local sales tax revenue increases, while preserving local funding for public schools.

It would prohibit future state individual income taxes once they've been eliminated, and would limit expansion of sales and use taxes except when used to reduce income tax.

Actual text

Amendment 5 reads as follows:

"Shall the Missouri Constitution be amended to:

Require legislative phase-out of the individual state income tax based on revenue growth, and authorize the expansion of sales and use taxes;

Curtail constitutional limits on taxing goods and services; and

Require local tax rate cuts without reducing school funding if local sales tax revenue increases?

The proposal has no direct impact on state or local tax revenue. If passed, implementing legislation will have an unknown impact to state and local tax revenue. If implemented, state government entities expect a reduction of $57,000 annually in income tax check-off donations and implementation costs of at least $100,000."

What does voting yes mean?

A "yes" vote supports amending the state constitution to reduce and eventually eliminate the state individual income tax. Once it is eliminated, it would prohibit future Missouri state income taxes.

When local revenues increase, municipalities would have to reduce personal property and other local taxes, but prohibit reducing funding for public schools.

It would limit sales and use taxes from expanding unless they're used to reduce the income tax.

What does voting no mean?

A "no" vote opposes amending the state constitution to reduce the state individual income tax with the end goal of eliminating it. It would tell the state not put limits on expanding sales and use taxes unless used to eliminate the sales tax.

It would oppose requiring municipalities to reduce personal property and other local taxes when local revenues increase.