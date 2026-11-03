Democrat Fred Wellman flips Missouri's 2nd District, defeating longtime Rep. Ann Wagner

Democrat Fred Wellman will represent Missouri's 2nd Congressional District after ousting seven-term Republican Ann Wagner in a close race on Tuesday.

Wellman won 51% to 46% in the Republican-leaning district, which includes parts of St. Louis, St. Charles and Warren counties and all of Franklin County.

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His campaign focused on worker's rights, raising the federal minimum wage, paid family leave and equal pay. He gained the support of multiple labor unions and has called for restoring Affordable Care Act subsidies and Medicaid cuts while working toward long-term goals of universal healthcare coverage.

Wellman also criticized the Trump administration and Wagner over the Iran war and has called for backed requiring congressional approval of military actions.

Part of Wellman's victory may be attributed to the state's 2022 congressional maps that were used in this election. Republicans had attempted to push through a Trump-backed map that would have helped them gain a House seat in Kansas City. The issue went to the U.S. Supreme Court, which ruled against using the gerrymandered 2025 maps that were more favorable to Wagner.

Wellman, of Wildwood, has become a media figure, particularly online where he's built a large X presence criticizing Trump. He hosts "On Democracy," a MeidasTouch network podcast.

Wagner was first elected to her seat in 2012. Democrats over the past decade have attempted to oust her, highlighting her support of Trump, but had failed.

The win marks the first time a Democrat has won the seat since 1990 when Joan Kelly Horn was elected to the seat. She lost a re-election bid to Republican Jim Talent in 1992.

Wagner defeated Democratic challenger Cort VanOstran in 2018 51% to 47%. Democrats had hoped then-state Sen. Jill Schupp could defeat the congresswoman in 2020, but Wagner beat Schupp 51.9% to 45.5%. She also defeated Democratic challengers Trish Gunby in 2022 and Ray Hartmann in 2024.

Wagner's loss came in the face of a growing backlash against Republicans and the Trump administration, particularly over high gas prices, tariffs and the Iran war.

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