Ty Masterson trails in Kansas governor race by 5,500 votes. He says results need ‘another look’

TOPEKA — With Democrat Cindy Holscher holding a 5,557-vote lead in the Kansas governor’s race, Republican Ty Masterson said early Wednesday he wanted the state to take “another look” at the results.

“The first count does not seem to be going our way, but the margin is narrow enough that Kansas law calls for another look, and we’ll let that process finish,” Masterson said. “Every Kansan deserves to know the result is right.”

Holscher, on the other hand, declared victory.

“The people of Kansas made their voices heard, and I’m deeply honored by the trust Kansans placed in me to serve as your next governor,” Holscher said in a statement. “Whether I earned your vote or not, I will work for you.”

Kansas law calls for county election officers to conduct an audit of 10% of the county’s precincts when the margin between candidates is within 1%.

Masterson also could request a full recount after county commissions certify the results, which they are required to do within 6-13 days of an election. Under Kansas law, the state will cover the cost of a recount if the race is within a half-percent. Otherwise, he would have to post a bond and would be responsible for the cost if the outcome doesn’t change.

It wasn’t clear whether Masterson’s statement referred to the close-race audit or his right to request a recount.

“He’s referring to the one in law,” said Garrett Henson, his campaign spokesman.

As of Wednesday morning, Holscher’s margin was 0.051%. The margin could change, however. Mail ballots that were postmarked by Tuesday and arrive by Friday will be counted. And county commission will have to consider provisional ballots.

“Whatever the outcome, the fight for lower property taxes, safer communities and better schools doesn’t end tonight,” Masterson said in his early Wednesday statement. “I’ll keep working for those things no matter what, and I’ll work with anyone who wants to get them done.”

At his watch party Tuesday night in Wichita, he told the crowd: “What I’m afraid is we’re gonna have lawyers involved in this thing.” Several in the crowd offered their assistance.

Masterson, of Andover, is president of the Kansas Senate. Holscher, of Overland Park, also serves in the Senate.

In her statement, Holscher thanked Masterson for his service to the state and congratulated him on running a hard-fought campaign.

“Throughout this campaign, I heard from people who want their leaders to put politics aside and work together to deliver on the things that matter most: strong public schools, lower costs for our families and farmers, and an economy where every Kansan can get ahead,” Holscher said.

The Kansas Secretary of State’s Office showed Holscher with 546,587 votes and Masterson with 541,030.

The Associated Press had not called the race as of 10:15 a.m.

This story was originally published by Kansas Reflector.